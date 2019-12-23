Elijah Roberts signs letter of intent to join Miami Hurricanes

THROWING UP THE U – Four-star recruit and Grand Bahamian Elijah Roberts, will be joining the Miami Hurricanes this coming Fall after he signed his letter of intent this past Wednesday, December 18.

Four-star recruit and Grand Bahamian native Elijah Roberts, will look to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks at the collegiate level.

As recent as December 18, the 6' 3'' defensive end for Miami Columbus High School in Miami, Florida announced that he would be taking his talents to the University of Miami (UM) this coming Fall. The Hunter’s settlement native chose the Hurricanes, affectionately known as “The U” over the South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

He had a total of 18 scholarship offers according to stateoftheu.com.

Roberts was fresh off helping the Explorers rally from behind to defeat Apopka High on December 13 to win the Florida Class 8A Championship by a final score of 21-20.

While the decision was officially announced this past Wednesday, December 18 by his signing a letter of intent, Roberts, who had the Hurricanes on his radar his entire high school career, committed to join The U this past June.

247sports.com noted that Roberts, a strongside defensive end, was ranked number 14 in his class, and number 55 in the state of Florida. He ranked number 324 as an overall recruit.

According to Cameron Underwood of stateoftheu.com, he described Roberts as a very versatile defensive end and figures to be a big addition to the Canes’ defensive line.

“Roberts is the kind of player that could find a home in multiple places along Miami’s DL (defensive linemen). The 6’3” 267lb lineman could stay at DE (defensive end), where he’s played in high school. He would be a bigger player there, but his size would allow him to continue to be a very good run defender, something he excelled at in high school.

“Roberts uses his size well and plays with good leverage. He’s able to take on and shed blocks to get after the ball and make plays. His weight (good, not sloppy at his size) gives him a good foundation to build upon and should give him the base to add weight and strength moving forward.

“Roberts was timed at 5.01 in the 40-yard dash last spring, so he’s not the fastest player in the world, but you don’t really need long speed from your DLinemen. He’s quick and uses his hands well, and those traits will be the ones he uses most moving forward into the college level.”

In an interview with Footballville Nation posted in July 2019 via YouTube, the four-star recruit discussed why he decommitted from UM at the end of his junior season.

“I felt it was too early. I just had to weigh my options. It was my first offer. But I made the right decision by recommitting and I feel like I’m in a better position.”

In the semifinal contest that berthed a championship appearance for the Explorers, Roberts recorded six tackles, two sacks and forced one fumble in a 28-21 win over Deerfield Beach.