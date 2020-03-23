Edward St. George Memorial Golf Tournament postponed

2018 CHAMPIONS – The Fourth Annual Edward St. George Memorial Golf Tournament has been postponed until further notice. Pictured are members of the Grand Bahama Power Company’s team that won the 2018 championship. Frederick Bowe, left, and Edney Sherman, right, were pictured as they accepted the 2018 ESG Memorial Golf Tournament floating trophy on the four-man’s team behalf. Not pictured were team members Frank Woodoworth and Sam Smith, Also pictured with the 2018 champions left to right are the GBPA Executive, Rupert Hayward; National Sports Hall of Fame inductee Agatha Delancy; GBPA Executive, Henry St. George and GBSPA Chairman, Fred Sturrup. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association (GBSPA) announced that the Fourth Annual Edward St. George Memorial Golf Tournament has been postponed in the wake of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

However, President of the GBSPA, Fred Sturrup, stated recently that a way forward for the tournament will be discussed at a later date depending on what measures the Government of The Bahamas takes to prevent the virus from spreading throughout the country.

“Until further notice, the Fourth Annual Edward St. George Memorial Golf Tournament has been suspended depending on the course of action taken by the government in regards to COVID-19,” he shared on the tournament that was expected to take place March 28 at the Reef Golf Course.

This year’s was expected to feature a special element, with junior golfers set to play on various teams. The addition of the juniors goes hand-in-hand with a Junior Exchange Programme the GBSPA has been hard at work to create with the African-American Golfer’s Hall of Fame based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A meeting with the AAG HOF’s Founder, Malachi Harris, was also expected to take place the weekend of the tournament, but that too will also be put on hold until the all clear is given.

This is the second time the Memorial Tournament had to be postponed. Hurricane Dorian’s drastic impact forced the tournament to be pushed back to this year. Still, GBSPA President shared that he and his team understand that there are some things that just cannot be controlled. However, they remain optimistic about a future date for the tournament.

“There’s nothing you can do with natural disasters or viruses that spread across the globe,” he expressed. “When Hurricane Dorian came upon us last year, there was nothing that we could do. Of course, we planned again for a March event, and we wanted to include juniors for the very first time, so we’re very disappointed in that.

“We recognize the circumstances. It’s a global issue and we are minded to just follow the directives of the government. I think that’s the best thing, because the less you socialize the less chances there are for you to spread the virus. We’ll wait to see how everything unfolds and announces a tentative date at some point and time.

“We still have the juniors, and we really need to get that into play, because we’re very focused on this interaction with the West Palm Beach sector.”

The tournament was last held at the Reef Golf Course in 2018. The Grand Bahama Power Company became the third team to claim the ESG Memorial’s floating trophy.

The tournament also introduced the Sir Albert Miller Award, won by Frederick Bowe. The plaque was awarded to the individual golfer with the most Stableford points.

Also impacted by the global pandemic is the Darrell Sears Basketball Showcase. Held annually in the month of April, plans for the major college recruiting showcase have been put on hold, with large gatherings, including sports brought to a halt.

“At this point and time, we’re watching everything closely. We’re hoping we can just postpone it, but if need be we’ll forego it this year. We’re still waiting to get some more information, and we’ll have a statement once we know what we’re up against.”

The showcase brings high school and college coaches to Grand Bahama, yearly, to give local basketball players a shot at receiving full or partial scholarships to schools in the United States.

The Showcase has assisted many players, like Chavano “Buddy” Hield, Travis Munnings, Kentwuan Smith and many others to be discovered.