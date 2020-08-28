Denzel Knowles praises progress of virtual camp

COACH DENZEL KNOWLES

The Bahamas Basketball Federation/Ballin’ by the Beach Camps’ Virtual Basketball Camp has seen a lot of success this past week, according to Coach Denzel Knowles.

Grand Bahama native, Coach Knowles was one of the many coaches who signed up to assist with the virtual basketball camp, for which there were over 100 registrations. Affectionately known as Coach D, here on the island, the “D1 D’velopment” founder said he felt honored to be a part of something fresh and unique.

The Sunland Stingers’ assistant coach shared that he was highly encouraged by the athletes’ engagement with the camp.

“The kids are staying engaged for the most part even during the parts when they aren’t actually dribbling or shooting a basketball. We had about 150 campers tune in. I just hope that it helps them to learn to work hard and understand the concepts of basketball.

“Personally, I wanted to introduce a lot of footwork and little intricacies that most people don’t see or pay attention to; the little details that make a difference. I feel detail makes a big difference,” he said.

While teaching the fundamentals of the game is important, he went onto emphasize that teaching the key details of certain movements, shooting and fundamentals, is heavily important to a player’s development. Knowles believes excluding those details would be a disservice and stunt a player’s true potential.

“They (details) make a big difference. When you leave out details that’s not a good thing. I feel we’d be short-changing our youth when we don’t give them the proper details, and just broad spectrums or whatever it is we may be teaching them.”

In terms of the athletes, engagement and participation across the virtual platform Knowles noted that the campers have just been excited to be active. He gave high praise to the BBF and Ballin’ by the Beach Camps for launching this initiative and making it free of charge.

“I think they’ve been responding well to the concept. Everyone is just happy to be doing something. I love that the federation is doing this for the youth and that it is free.



“I think the virtual platform works. It’s new to a lot of the kids but they just need someone to push them. You can do that to a certain extent, virtually, but it isn’t really the same as in person. We’re making the most of it where it isn’t a waste and it’s still beneficial for the kids.

“If this is something we have to do for a while, that’s fine because it’s working. It’s still teaching and slow progress is better than no progress,” he stated.

Knowles concluded: “I love that any kid could have joined. It’s just up to them to take the opportunity for themselves and make it happen. This is the whole reason I got into coaching, to change the course for these young people and the next generation. I made a lot of mistakes myself in school and growing up in general. There are things I wish I knew then, that I know now. So, I just want to give them the advantage that I didn’t have.”