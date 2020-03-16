COVID-19 pandemic forces postponement of athletics

HIGH SCHOOL NATIONALS POSTPONED – The 2020 Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture High School Track and Field Nationals were cut short Thursday, March 12 and ultimately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured center is Tabernacle Falcons’ Linden Johnson during the heats of the Under 17 boys’ 100 metres. (PHOTO: JOHN-MARC NUTT)

The global pandemic that is the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has sparked a widespread shutdown of sporting activity.

COVID-19 has spread rapidly across the globe since news of the outbreak was reported out of Wuhan, China. Although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas, it was decided by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MoYSC) to bring the National High School Track and Field Championships to a screeching halt.

On Day One – Thursday, March 12 – of the national championships staged at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in New Providence, the ministry opted to bring the meet to a close just as the Under 17 Girls’ 100 metre heats were set to conclude.

In a press release issued by the MoYSC on Friday, March 13, it read, “The Government of The Bahamas continues to monitor ongoing developments and reports as it relates to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

“On the 11th March, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The virus continues to spread to countries within the Caribbean Region and new cases are being reported daily.

“The overarching advice from health professionals has been to avoid large gatherings and comply with all hygienic protocols to, at best, ensure the health and safety of the public.

“The ministry takes seriously its mandate to facilitate the development of our youth, sporting disciplines and cultural affairs, as well as our responsibility to ensure that events, projects and programmes are conducted, as far as possible, under conditions that are safe and productive.

“To date, there are no suspected, confirmed or recorded cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas. However, out of an abundance of caution, the Ministry has taken a proactive position to engage preparatory, preventive and precautionary measures in the interest of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas.

“To this end, the High School Track and Field Championship scheduled to be held over 12th to 14th March, 2020, has been postponed.”

The release went on to state that the MoYSC would also meet with other stakeholders to determine which events of local, regional and international interest would be best postponed or cancelled.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the quickly-evolving global and regional developments as they relate to COVID-19. We will respond and communicate our response as quickly as possible.

“We will continue to share information and provide the necessary updates on decisions that affect our affiliates, partners and the general public.

“The ministry would also like to encourage all youth, sports and cultural organizations to consider and carefully monitor all information as well as updates from medical professionals including the Ministry of Health to ensure the safety of our youth, athletic cultural communities.”

One local coach, Tabernacle Falcons’ Head Coach Nickito Johnson, detailed that an emergency meeting for the coaches had been announced during the event.

“When we got there, the Director of Sports Tim Munnings addressed the coaches and said the Cabinet met last night and decided that for precautionary measures they would have to postpone the meet.

“A number of questions were asked, such as, if they knew this then why allow the kids to come into Nassau and spend money and what measures will be taken to refund the kids’ monies and get them back home safely and expeditiously?”

The Grand Bahamian athletes and coaches returned home safely Friday morning.

On the regional scale, after the National Basketball Association (NBA) and other international sporting arenas suspending play, it was announced last week by the North American, Central America and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) that the 2020 CARIFTA Games for Track and Field would be postponed until further notice.

NACAC President Mike Sands issued via press release the following statement, “Please be advised that following consultation with the Executive Board of NACAC and the leadership of the Bermuda National Athletics Association it has been mutually agreed to postpone the CARIFTA Games that were scheduled to take place in Hamilton, Bermuda April 10-13, 2020.

“This decision was not taken lightly but in the best interest of all stakeholders against the backdrop of the rapidly evolving situation with regard to the COVID-19 across the globe and supported by the World Health Organization declaring a global pandemic, which has led several countries, regardless of size, political ideology or wealth, to close their borders, cease travel and stop mass gatherings.

“I have been advised that the Bermudian government has also announced a series of measures it is taking, with immediate effect, to protect its citizens. As have the governments of many of our CARIFTA family members.

“Your NACAC Executive Board, in collaboration with the Bermuda National Athletics Association will continue to monitor all future developments with the view of the Bermuda 2020 CARIFTA Games being placed back on the calendar at the earliest possible date shortly after an all clear is given to resume normalcy.

“With this in mind, I urge you to maintain your athletes’ fitness level for this eventuality. You are also welcomed to make suggestions for alternative dates.

“In the meantime. I once again encourage you to please continue following the advisories from your respective health and governmental agencies in a collective effort to overcome this temporary setback,” the release included.

The Freeport News reached out to the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations for comment but did not receive any response.

The Bahamas had one of their most successful outings at last year’s junior regional track and field meet in recent memory. The team finished with 26 medals overall, securing nine gold, seven silvers and 10 bronze medals.

The 2020 CARIFTA Games for Aquatics were also postponed as they were in preparation for their range of championships (Water Polo, Aquatics and Open Water) April 3-15 in Barbados.