Contact tracing forces Hawks, Suns, game to be postponed

LAY UP – Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards center Robin Lopez, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, January 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP PHOTO: NICK WASS)

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is doing everything in its power to ensure that teams around the league compete under the health and safety protocols put in place for the 2020-2021 season.

It was recently announced that tonight’s matchup between Bahamian center DeAndre Ayton and the new and improved Phoenix Suns, and the Atlanta Hawks has been postponed.

The NBA’s is just 11 games into the new season. Prior to the announcement made (January 13) by the league, the association had to postpone four games due to teams having positive tests, and to subsequently quarantine.

The Suns recently played the Washington Wizards Monday night (January 11), and it was discovered that the Wizards had positive cases on their roster, according to ESPN Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Contact tracing with Phoenix’ players is a factor because the Suns played the Wizards on Monday. The Wizards have positive tests on their roster,” Wojnarowski shared via Twitter.



Up to press time there was no report of positive cases confirmed among the Suns roster.

The Suns have been one of the bright spots of the league dating back to their big-splash acquisition of All-Star point guard and veteran Chris Paul. Since adding Paul to the young roster that has been anchored by Ayton and sharpshooting guard Devin Booker, the Suns have compiled a 7-4 win-loss record, and currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference.

So far for the season, however, Ayton’s point average has taken a hit, but he’s still on pace to average a double-double for the season. He averages 12.5 points while shooting at a 56.6 percent clip, 11.3 rebounds and one block per game. He continues to average 30 minutes of playing time.