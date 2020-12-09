Coach Yo’s Lady Rebels roll past Alcorn State 104-48, now at 3-0

WELL ON THE WAY – Days after a very impressive 70-53 win over the Kansas Jayhawks (December 3), Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Lady Rebels cruised past Alcorn State, 104 – 48 this past Tuesday, December 9. The Ole Miss Lady Rebels are now at 3-0 to start the 2020-2021 season.

The Ole Miss Lady Rebels are off to a hot 3-0 start to the 2020-2021 season.

Days after a very impressive 70-53 win over the Kansas Jayhawks (December 3), Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Lady Rebels cruised past Alcorn State, 104-48 this past Tuesday, December 9.

In 15 minutes of action off the bench Bahamian guard Valerie Nesbitt put up six points, dished out three assists, and recorded one steal. The Rebels had six players score in double figures, helping the team to record the second-best shooting percentage in Rebels women’s basketball history at 62 percent.

Snudda Collins led the Rebels’ scoring charge with 15 points, six rebounds and came away with three steals. Madison Scott added 13 points and seven rebounds. Shakira Austin, Mimi Reid and Jecorriah Bracey each totaled 12 points. Donetta Johnson finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

According to Coach Yo knows their toughest test is on the horizon when they open Southeastern Conference (SEC) play against the South Carolina Gamecocks on December 31. As of right now, the Bahamian born head coach believes wins like ones over Alcorn State can help find a balance they rely on later down the road.

“I think these games give us the opportunity to get a consistent balance that we can trust in big games.

“At the end of this month, we play the number five team in the country. That's how we open SEC play. These games are extremely important for us, and I hope it helps us get the balance we need.”

The Lady Rebels scored their second win of the season at home against the Jayhawks 70-53 last week Thursday, December 3, 2020. Nesbitt added an all-around effort to help the Lady Rebels in the win. She finished with just four points, but had four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Johnson paced Ole Miss in scoring with 21 points on eight-for-23 shooting from the field. She also finished with three rebounds and four steals.

Austin chipped in with 18 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Defense has been the Lady Rebels’ calling card to start the season. Ole Miss forced 25 turnovers for the second game in a row.

“We wanted to dictate and disrupt. We’ve been working on that. We pick up full court, and we want to be in the passing lane. When you have teams that really thrive on a certain cadence on the offensive end, defensively you have to disrupt that, or they would have really punished us.”

The Lady Rebels also took down McNeese State 99-44 on Monday, November 30, in what was the Rebels’ home opener at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The new-look Rebels roster was led in scoring by Collins who poured in 23 points off the bench. Her marksmanship was on full display as she shot five-for-eight from the three-point arc, and seven-for-12 overall from the field. She also finished the contest with four rebounds.

Scott added 15 points and three rebounds in the winning effort. The Rebels had three other players score in double digits. Forward Caitlin McGee chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds.

Austin totaled 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and four blocked shots. Guard Donnetta Johnson scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds, finished with four assists and two steals.

The Lady Rebels’ final point total in that contest was the most points scored in Coach Yo’s head coaching tenure at the program and the most points scored in a season opener.

The coach also shared that she was immensely grateful for the chance to finally get the season started.

“Just extremely grateful to be out here and play. Just an incredible story with McNeese being displaced by the hurricane, and them coming down and playing us.

“With our last game getting canceled, my girls refused to get excited for the game until shoot-around. I just remember calling McNeese State coach Kacie Cryer and saying, ‘If we can’t play you, my kids are going to take me out.’

“I was really glad that we passed the protocol, and everyone was safe. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to get out here and finally play a game.”

The Lady Rebels will remain at home for their next two games. They will welcome Mississippi Valley State on December 12, and play Jackson State on December 15. Subsequently, the Rebels will play their first away game at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia on December 19.