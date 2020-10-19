Coach Yo confident, excited about new Rebels’ season

YOLETT MCPHEE-MCCUIN, Head Coach of Ole Miss Lady Rebels

Excitement is in the air for the Ole Miss Lady Rebels. The team completed its first official practice this past Thursday, October 15.

Coach Yolett "Yo" McPhee-McCuin, during an exclusive interview, told The Freeport News that this season’s message to the team is to “stack wins,” a theme not only meant for games, but for getting better each and every day.

Despite having to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, as well as battling the racial injustice ongoing in the United States, Coach Yo expressed that the University has done an exceptional job keeping the team safe.

“I’m extremely excited about the upcoming season. There have been a lot of challenges with COVID-19 and racial issues that we’ve been battling. But, nevertheless the University has done a great job in trying to keep us safe and allowing us to have a platform for our players to say what’s on their minds, and fight for social equality.

“I’m looking forward to turning a new page. This is year three for me, so the expectations are high, but I just want to see improvement from our squad,” she said.

The season is set to begin November 25 and the team’s schedule is expected to be released in the near future.

The third-year coach of the Lady Rebels also disclosed that the team has been keeping up with the health protocols, which included wearing masks to practices, as well as, the team and coaching staff are tested every Monday.

Once the season begins tests will be administered three times a week.



“It’s been a lot to deal with but we’ve been very disciplined. There’s a lot of things that I would normally do with the team that I just can’t do at the moment, because I have to be safe and I don’t want to put myself in a situation where I’m out (sick) for two weeks or having to shut the program down for two weeks because of my negligence.”



The Lady Rebels went 7-23 overall last season and went winless (0-16) in the ultracompetitive Southeastern Conference (SEC). Looking to bounce back better than ever this time around, McPhee-McCuin said also that she is motivating the ladies each and every day.

“My overall message to the team has been to stack wins. That’s what it’s about. Making sure that every day we come in with a grateful heart, with the intent to get better.

“I've always been about winning. I think I'm way more demanding this year, but I think I can be that way, because you know that I've had two years with the young ladies that are returning, and I've spent a lot of time recruiting the ones that are here, and so we don't have to get to know each other.

“Everybody understands what the expectation is and the newcomers, we call them the new bloods, they know why they're here, and they know that they're going to be held to that expectation every single day," she concluded.