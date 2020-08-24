Coach Sears lauds BBF virtual camp

DARRELL SEARS, Coach

The Bahamas Virtual Basketball Camp is officially underway. The initiative was launched by the Bahamas Basketball Federation and Ballin’ by the Beach Camps to give young basketball players a creative way to sharpen their skills.

The virtual camp, hosted via Zoom, began Monday, August 24 and will continue until Friday, August 28. With the country’s social and sporting schedule brought to a halt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, local basketball coach Darrell Sears praised the BBF’s efforts to keep players engaged. The camp is open to boys and girls ages five to 19 and begins 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. daily.

Sears informed that the players can expect a lot of knowledge to be passed on by the likes of the senior men’s national basketball team head coach Chris DeMarco, who is also an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors. The kids will also learn from other young and experienced coaches from around the country.

“I think this is a great start. I really do believe the federation is moving in the right direction with this. What this does for the athletes, is it gives them a chance to see that people are still thinking about them and their development through this tough time.



“It also shows that we as a people and the young kids get to show appreciation for our Bahamian coaches who can impart knowledge and help them. We always think that “foreign” is better for some reason, which in some cases it can be. In the end we have very capable coaches who can give the players knowledge and get them to a level they need to get. The federation is believing in the coaches to do that.”

Participants can register for the virtual camp at BBFBasketball.com/vbc. Sears feels the combination of young and older coaches is a sound method toward their goal of helping the players. The head basketball coach at St. George’s High School also feels this is a great way to introduce players to the young, up and coming coaches.

“I think there’s a great mixture of mostly young coaches who are up and coming, which will give some of the younger athletes a chance to see who they are. It also gives them a chance to be marketed for programs or camps.



“This camp gives other experienced coaches a chance to be seen as well. For instance, there’s a guy like Marvin Henfield. I’ve known him a long time and I’d put him up against any personal trainer you can find for basketball or anything else. He’s a guy who knows the game and knows how to get you better from grassroots, to intermediate, and, even professional athletes. But he hasn't had the opportunity to showcase that. And now our kids are going to get to see it.



“This goes, even a young coach like Coach D (Denzel Knowles) from Sunland Baptist Academy. These guys know what they’re doing and they're energetic and want to continue to get better and want the Bahamian kids to get better.

“You have some older coaches in there, like myself. Some of the players would say they are familiar with them. But now they also will get to see an NBA coach, a guy who has coached at the highest level,” said Sears.

The future for high school basketball appears cloudy at the moment with the COVID-19 pandemic remaining prevalent around the country and the world. But Sears feels there is going to come a time when new ways of “coexisting” with the virus will need to be implemented.

“There are a lot of mixed emotions. First and foremost, the health of the students and teachers and administrators is priority. But, in my personal opinion, we have to learn to live with this somehow.

“We’re waiting for this vaccine to come by and it’s going to be very difficult to get people to buy in to taking that vaccine. In regards to high school sports, I think it can be done but it’s a matter of how we do it.



“I have some ideas but it just depends on what style we go by. If we’re in an open field and we’re instructing we can easily spread the kids out if need be. It would also depend on the parents and if they want their kids to participate in sports or not. I think it would be easier to instruct from a Physical Education standpoint outdoors than it would be in a classroom,” he concluded.

Key aspects of the camp include skills and drills, themed video fundamentals, mental skills training, leadership development, building basketball I.Q., and putting fundamental skills into action.