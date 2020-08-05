Buddy Hield Camp officially cancelled

CANCELLED – The Buddy Hield Basketball Camp, which youngsters in Grand Bahama participated in for the past four years, has officially been cancelled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hield is pictured seated at center with the young campers last year. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

For the past four years young basketball players have looked forward to the Buddy Hield Basketball Camp with great enthusiasm. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to plague the globe, it has forced a number of major sporting events to be put on pause this year.



That will be the case for the 2020 Buddy Hield Basketball Camp, which has officially been cancelled. The announcement was made this past Monday, August 3, via The Buddy Hield Foundation’s social media platform.

“With great excitement each year, I return home to The Bahamas to host my annual basketball camp. I enjoy going home to my family, friends, food and the beautiful beaches but, most importantly, to give back to my country and spend time with the youths while developing their talents.



“However, due to the global pandemic that is affecting us at this time, The Buddy Hield Basketball Camp is canceled for the year 2020. I hope to be back home as soon as everything returns back to normal. I extend my prayers and love to you all especially, during this hurricane season. Please stay safe."

“With Love: Buddy Hield,” the caption read on the Foundation’s Instagram page.



The camp has grown to become a huge local success with over 100 kids showing up yearly. Annually, the camp holds two sessions, morning and evening, per day with a large number of enthusiastic players turning up to the Jack Hayward Gymnasium and Fritz Forbes Community Park in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock.

The final day of the camp typically climaxes at the Fritz Forbes Park with a huge giveaway including back-to-school supplies, sneakers and the possibility of cash prizes.

Last year, the Buddy Hield Foundation provided financial assistance to three young men attending college that fall.

Hield also hosted the Elite 24 Camp last year in New Providence, which featured 24 of the best high school players around the country.

The 6´5´´ shooting guard for the Sacramento Kings is currently with his team in Bay Lake, Florida as the National Basketball Association is in the process of completing its shortened season.

However, the ball has not been bouncing the Kings’ way since the NBA’s restart to their 2019-2020 season on July 30. The Kings, who are seeking to play their way into the eighth and final playoff spot in the western conference, dropped their first three games of the restart, falling to 28-39 as of Tuesday, August 4. That day the Kings, who played the Dallas Mavericks closely, lost 114-110 in overtime. It was Buddy’s best offensive showing in the bubble so far, as he finished with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists.

That loss dropped the Kings to the 13 in the western conference.

The Kings lost to the San Antonio Spurs, 129-120 back on July 31, when Hield finished with just six points and four rebounds. The team followed up that performance with a 132-116 loss to the Orlando Magic. Hield had just 12 points, two rebounds, and finished with five assists.

Next up on their schedule are the New Orleans Pelicans, Thursday, August 6 at 1:30 p.m.



The Memphis Grizzlies are holding on tightly to the number eight seed at 32-36 but have also gone 0-3 since play resumed.

The Portland Trailblazers continue to build momentum and are number nine in the west at 31-38. The San Antonio Spurs sit at number 10 with a 29-37 record. The New Orleans Pelicans are 29-38 as they are in the 11th seed and the Phoenix Suns hold the number 12 spot at 29-39.