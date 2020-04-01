BOC preparing for new Tokyo Olympic Games date

NEW DATE – The Olympic rings are seen Monday, March 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year’s games. Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) is readying themselves for the new dates set for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which had to be postponed due to the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19.

The new time frame set for the world’s largest event in sports, is now July 23 - August 8, 2021.

Following that recent announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), BOC President Romell Knowles said, via a press release, that the BOC must now work rapidly to collect the necessary information from athletes for upcoming major events.

“We must complete our data entry so that new additions can be managed without incident. We are in uncharted territory as we collectively rewrite the game’s history.

“This is a terrible time for our athletes, but I wish to emphasize to you, the federations, that the BOC and the management team stand ready to assist you as best we can.”

The release also stated that federations that forwarded their long list as per the formatted excel form, must complete them in its entirety by June 15, 2020.

With the Olympic Games’ new dates now known, the World Athletics organization showed a willingness to be flexible. The 2021 World Championships were expected to take place August 6 -15, 2021, but will be pushed back to 2022 (August 7-16) in Eugene, Oregon.

World Athletics said via a press release: “We support the new 2021 dates for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced today by the Japanese organizers and the IOC. This gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition.

“Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and to that end we are now working with the organizers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates, in 2022 for our World Athletics Championships.

“We are also in discussions with the Commonwealth Games Federation and the European Championships. We would like to thank our Oregon 2021 Organizing Committee, their stakeholders and our partners for their collaboration and willingness to explore all options.”

The IOC also announced that the Paralympic Games will take place August 25 - September 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

IOC President Thomas Bach shared, “I want to thank the international federations for their unanimous support and the continental associations of national Olympic committees for the great partnership, and, their support in the consultation process over the last few days.

“I would also like to thank the IOC Athletes’ Commission, with whom we have been in constant contact. With this announcement, I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government, and, all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge.”