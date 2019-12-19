BMES senior girls taking high school sports by storm

DETERMINED – The Bishop Michael Eldon Lady Warriors rolled to a 24-8 victory over the Jack Hayward Lady Wildcats this past Friday, December 13, to win the senior girls title of the Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletic Association’s Churchill Tener-Knowles/Michael Moss High School Softball League. Pictured standing at back, far left, is head coach Cherishe Hollingsworth and standing far right is assistant coach Jonathan Munnings. (PHOTO COURTESY OF BMES)

The senior girls of Bishop Michael Eldon are setting themselves up for an unprecedented run, as the Grand Bahama Secondary School Athletic Association’s (GBSSAA) sporting calendar matures.

First off, the senior Lady Warriors pulled off winning consecutive championships in the Oriel Knowles/Rozena Nesbitt High School Volleyball League last month. That title came in addition to the junior boys’ and girls’ titles claimed by the longstanding institution.

Then came their recent dominant run through the Churchill Tener-Knowles/Michael Moss High School Softball League. Albeit a shortened season due to the recovery from Hurricane Dorian, the Warriors laid claim to their second consecutive championship of the year, by defeating the then undefeated and defending champions, Jack Hayward Wildcats, in this past Friday’s (December 13) championship game.

The Warriors, number two seed, scored run-after-run en route to a 24-8 victory. Arjene Stubbs was solid on the mound and at bat, which earned her Most Valuable Player (MVP) honours.

Warriors’ Head Coach, Cherishe Hollingsworth shared with this daily that expectations going into the season were higher than previous years. Recapping that her senior girls were the only ones to advance to a championship this season, (junior boys, senior boys and junior girls were eliminated in the semi-finals), she voiced that leaving this past Friday’s game as champions meant a lot to school.

Despite the fast pace the sporting calendar is moving at as a direct result of its late start, Coach H appeared gratified with the outcome.

“Our expectations were actually pretty high coming into the softball season. We had initially hoped to have more than just one team advance to the championships. We had all four teams in the play-offs and all four made it to the semi-finals.

“The senior girls managed to be the ones to make it through. It’s been a hectic sport season because everything seems to be a bit rushed because a lot of what we’re doing is still being affected by Hurricane Dorian. That in itself presented a challenge.

“It was a long season, as short as it was. It was tough but at the end of the day these girls, who’ve been playing together for so many years, they decided they had enough and that they were going to win this championship. They wanted to make a statement so that people out there could respect BMES a little bit more. It was a wonderful victory and a wonderful Christmas gift. We just give God all thanks and all praises for that.”

Scheduling conflicts presented an issue for Coach H, at times. However, she got support and assistance from Religious Studies teacher, Jonathan Munnings, who also played a big role in coaching the girls.

“Jonathan Munnings was a big help as an assistant coach this season. There were many times when both my junior girls’ team and senior girls’ team had to play on the same day and time at different venues. He was able to jump in and assist us. I have to express sincere thanks to Mr. Munnings for his assistance throughout the entire season.”

The Lady Warriors got the game going at the top of the first inning. Solid batting and base running propelled BMES to take a 4-0 lead after some sloppy defence on the part of the defending champs. The Wildcats eventually managed to get out of that inning without the lead ballooning.

The Wildcats found some life in the bottom of the first after a fly ball made its way through the Warriors defence. That hit was good for a triple and eventually led to the former champs scoring their first run of the game. The Warriors, though, cut that momentum short and retired the Wildcats to go into the top of the second inning with a 4-1 lead.

In the top of the second and with runners on second and third base, Stubbs knocked in a base hit that brought both runners home. With the Wildcats scrambling to retrieve the ball, Stubbs made her way around the diamond for an in-the-park home run. The score was 7-1 as a result.

Later in the top of the second, first baseman for the Warriors, Raquel Burrows, had runners on second and third base. A base hit brought the third base runner home which made it an 8-1 game. The Wildcats eventually retired the Warriors, hoping to spark their own run in the bottom of the second.

The Wildcats opened the inning once again with a base hit that was good enough for a triple. Another base hit by the Wildcats drove that runner home making it an 8-2 game.

Stubbs would settle things down from the mound, along with solid defense behind that halted the Wildcats from materializing any more runs.

In the top of the third inning, the eventual champions continued to roll. With Royjanae Brown on second base, a base hit brought Brown home to increase their lead. The Warriors eventually tacked on another run, increasing their lead, 10-2.

With a runner on third, the Warriors scored a run courtesy of a fast ball, making it an 11-2 game for the Warriors.

After eventually retiring the Warriors in the top of the third inning, the Wildcats opened the bottom of the third with an in-the-park home run by Briana Hield. That made it an 11-3 game. It was the only run allowed in that inning for the Wildcats.

After a brief rain delay stopped the game momentarily, the Warriors continue to dominate both sides of the ball until the final inning.

The league’s championship play will resume once the kids return from their Christmas break on January 8. The St. George’s Jaguars, the defending champions of that division, will take on the Jack Hayward Wildcats’ senior boys team.

As for the junior boys’ title, that will be decided when the Tabernacle Falcons take on the Sunland Stingers.

In the junior girls’ championship the Sister Mary Patricia Russell Panthers, the reigning champions of that division, will take on the winners of the Falcons and Stingers’ semifinal game, yet to be determined.