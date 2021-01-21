Bell remembered as stalwart coach

IN MEMORIAM – Standing left to right are Homegoing Committee member Rasheema Ingraham; daughter of the late Albert “Bert” Bell, Trudi Bell-Gibson and YMCA Executive Director Karon Pinder-Johnson, who shared memories of the late coach this past Wednesday, January 20 at the YMCA. Coach Bell passed away this Saturday, January 16, 2021. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

Albert “Bert” Bell, the multi-faceted father and coach was credited with “emptying his cup” before passing on to glory. He died this past Saturday, January 16, at the age of 79.

Bell will be remembered for his ambition to bring the best out of every student he taught or coached during his long-tenured teaching/coaching career.

Originally from Central London, the local stalwart’s love for teaching started in his community where he began a swimming program for special needs children. He was also a member of his college’s Water Polo team. Upon graduation from college, Bell then applied to teach in The Bahamas, while just in his 20s.



Once approved by the government, Bell’s trailblazing began in Nicholl’s Town, Andros during late 1960, where he spent many years teaching and helping the community. He then transitioned to Freeport, Grand Bahama in 1973 and immediately began to impact the community of Eight Mile Rock.

Athletically, Bell also played American football as a member of the renowned EMR Crushers, competed as a powerlifter and even went as far as constructing a gym in his backyard.The facility attracted people like Milton Grant and others to join in.

Bell also served as the first coach for Special Olympics Bahamas program in Grand Bahama, when Loretta Paris introduced it. He coached the athletes in every sport except bocce, which was coached by his late wife, Denzella, also known as Denny. He also introduced the One Torch Run for the Special Olympics. He spent 25-plus years as a teacher and coach with the EMR High School Blue Jays, coached every genre of sport, helped create what is known as the Conchman Triathlon, and coached many young swimmers to reach the CARIFTA and Olympic level.

Recently, his daughter Trudi Bell-Gibson spent a few moments speaking about the life of her late father and how he impacted the lives of not just her family, but countless Bahamians.



“People have known him for many different things and reasons, but most people know him for his disciplinary tactics. There were times where he was humorous with it, and times where he was over the top. At the end of the day his desire was to bring the best out of every person and student he came in contact with.

“His desire and main goal was to impact and bring out the best in each and every individual. Some people couldn’t understand it then, but they appreciate it now.”

Anyone who came in contact with the long-time swimming coach knew that swimming was embedded in his DNA, according to Gibson who noted that swimming was a sport that was not at the forefront in Grand Bahama during those early years. She informed that he was introduced to the Freeport Aquatics Club and was presented with an opportunity to coach, and out of his belief that everyone should know how to swim, Bell made it a point to not only teach residents how to swim, but take their skills to another level.

“For him it was important for everyone to know how to swim, and not only know how to swim but to survive and take it to another level. He wanted to see Grand Bahama and The Bahamas on the world stage.

“He believed that was possible, and the swimmers he had in the past like Allen and Chris Murray, Alana Dillett to name a few, he pushed and really encouraged them. He wanted to see the 242, the aqua, black and the gold on the world stage.

“That was his desire not only for swimming, but for cycling, and other sports genres he was interested in,” she informed.



While Bell wished to see athletes medal on the biggest stages, he was more concerned with athletes simply exceeding their personal bests, she added.

“If you went to any type of meet, or even in practice, if you had the opportunity to break that personal best, he was pleased with that. Once his athletes set goals for themselves and were able to achieve that, he just danced and was proud.

“It wasn’t so much the placement in a race, it was about setting goals and being able to achieve them whether you won or didn’t win a medal. If one achieved the personal goal set, I’ve seen him be so proud.



“The only time he got upset or disappointed with his athletes, was if they knew they could do it and didn’t try hard enough to do it.”



Certainly, his reach did not stop at the pool. At home, Bell extended his love to the friends of his children. As Gibson furthered, he was more relaxed and playful and saved all of the embarrassing stories for when their friends came around.

“He would tell the most embarrassing stories when our friends came over and laugh at us and teased us. He became a parent to our friends and that’s why our family is so extended, and why so many people have been impacted greatly by his passing.

“There were so many people who passed through our house, especially those who were in trouble. He helped a lot of people with troubled pasts, especially in EMR. Our friends became a part of our family.



“If it was up to him physically, he would have continued coaching because that was his life. Teaching or coaching, it didn’t matter. There were people who went off to college and came back or got injured and they would look for him and he did physiotherapy with them.”

The footprints Bell left on the hearts of many are expected to be celebrated on a significant scale. As announced by home-going committee member Rasheema Ingraham a motorcade in memory of Bell will take place on Friday, January 29, starting from EMR, leading into Freeport.

The home-going service will be held graveside at Grand Bahama Memorial Park Number One, on Saturday, January 30 at 2:00 p.m.



“He’s a Blue Jay and forever will be a Blue Jay. We’ll begin there and move along the community of Grand Bahama. We’re reaching out to all of the schools, all the places he’s been a part of.

“We all know that he has done a lot of his work at the Bishop Michael Eldon pool, so we’re definitely going to pass all of those schools in that area. And we also will remember in his final days as an educator, he did a lot of good work with special needs students and worked well at the Beacon School. We also want to celebrate that he took note of the need to pay attention to special needs.



“We want the Grand Bahama community, the schools, as well as the business community, to really be involved during that motorcade. We want them to put ribbons out - royal blue, aquamarine - ribbons on their doors that day, to pay respect to a great man who did a lot for the Grand Bahama community. We will also distribute t-shirts on that day well.”



YMCA Executive Director Karon Pinder-Johnson praised Bell as a pioneer, especially when it came to swimming, and said as well, that he helped propel the sport to where it now stands in the country.

“He was a coach, physician, a teacher. If there was something wrong with the child, he would do his assessment, monitor he/she in the pool and then talk with the parents afterwards about what they should do. Nine times out of 10 it worked.

“In fact, he was a part of the very first competitive swim club here at the YMCA. He was always for the underdogs who didn’t have the opportunity, because swimming is not a cheap sport. He realized that the inner-city kids didn’t have that opportunity, so he ventured out and thus the Freeport Aquatics Club was born.



“My son (Marvin Johnson Jr.) had the opportunity to be coached by Coach Bell. He was tough, encouraging but at the end of the day when I saw my son achieve what he would have set out to achieve, my son was more happy.

“His (Bell) record speaks for itself.”