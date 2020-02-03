BBF encouraging careers in officiating

GET INTO IT – The Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) recently held a National Certification/Recertification Clinic – January 28-31 – for basketball officials at the St. George’s Gymnasium. National Instructor Freddie Brown, pictured front, centre, is shown gathering the current and incoming referees during day two, January 30. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) is currently making a strong push to encourage individuals to become certified basketball referees, especially at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) level.

The National Basketball Federation (NBF) recently made a pitstop in Grand Bahama, January 28-31, to host a National Certification/Recertification Clinic for basketball officials at the St. George’s Gymnasium.

With more than a handful of current and first-time participants in attendance, BBF National Instructor and FIBA Commissioner Randolph N. Humes II explained the purpose of the clinic was to re-certify the senior officials on the island and, also educate the incoming officials.

The federation is conducting these clinics throughout The Bahamas to improve the quality of officiating in the country by certifying every referee and also to recommend qualified referees between the ages of 18-30 for International Certification (FIBA).

Once the referees become FIBA certified they can be nominated to officiate FIBA international games anywhere in the world, including the Olympics.

“The purpose is to get these individuals certified across the aboard and to make sure all of the islands are calling the games the same way,” he detailed. “Not Nassau calling one way, Freeport calling one way and Abaco calling the other. We want to be able to call the same way straight across the board so when we have (basketball) nationals, I can pull an official from Abaco, along with a Grand Bahamian official and Nassau official so the game is called fairly.”

From Humes’ viewpoint, he noted that this year is the “year of the woman.” So, he, along with others in the BBF and FIBA alike, are advocating for more ladies to become engaged in the responsibility of officiating.

“With this year being the year of the woman, we are concentrating on the females more because the opportunities are great. We already have a local certified FIBA official in Shandera Gardiner, who resides here on Grand Bahama.

“It (officiating) gives you the opportunity to travel and meet a higher level of competition, which in turn causes your game to be raised to another level. It also gives you the chance to represent your country. We hope that other persons seeing Shandera, as a female, will say they want to be like her and reach that level of officiating in the country,” he said.

Humes concluded stating that the National Certification/Recertification Clinic takes place every two years, but the local officiating association, the Grand Bahama Association of Basketball Officials (GBABO), can host clinics whenever necessary.

The GBABO is headed by veteran referee, Shervin Major, who shared that the only difficulty in adding new referees stems from the initial fear of heckling and jeers from fans and coaches.

But Major shared that once persons are in love with the game of basketball, that alone will lift them over the negative comments from the sidelines.

“I must say, it’s all about if you’re in love with the game. You’ll see that the passion you have is about producing the game the correct way.

“Our association works hand-in-hand with the federation as well as the Grand Bahama Basketball Association (GBBA), so that we are all on one page and the game of basketball is played in a correct manner,” Major said.

“This is a great step for us. Once you begin planting that seed, I can now step to the side and relax a bit. A lot of senior referees have been carrying the mantle for the last 10 years. It would be great if we can get upcoming officials to have the mantle passed to, so they can carry on the tradition of being a great official.”

Gardiner became a certified referee back in 2012. Since then she has called a vast number of high profile games on the local, national and international level.

From her experiences, she detailed that her walk has not been easy, but to those who attended the clinic or have interest in the future, she recommended starting small to establish a comfort level.

“It hasn’t been easy every day, but for those coming in, I recommend that they come out and practice. Watch the current officials call, because you won’t get better overnight.

“You have to come out and put in extra time and effort. Call some primary school games and pickup games; it helps with learning and getting more familiar with the game,” she advised.

As a FIBA certified official, Gardiner has gained a wealth of knowledge officiating at a few FIBA level tournaments. She said, it’s something she has fallen in love with and doesn’t see herself slowing down anytime soon.

“For me, I enjoy going to different countries, learning different cultures and being able to represent my country in those countries officiating. I take great pride in it and for me, it shows I understand and interpret the game in a different way.

“To be able to represent my country in that realm, I hold it close to my heart because I love basketball, I’ve always loved it. So, to be able to contribute in that way, I really enjoy it,” she concluded.

The clinic included theoretical and practical exercises, including learning the proper positioning for referees to survey the court during play.

The clinic was instructed by National Instructor, Freddie Brown.