Bahamians show up in large numbers for Buddy

IN FULL SUPPORT – Approximately 200 Bahamians showed up to the American Airlines Arena, Miami, Florida on Monday night, January 20 to watch Chavano “Buddy” Hield, third right, and the Sacramento Kings take on the Heat on Martin Luther King Day. Pictured with Hield is Bahamasair General Manager Harold Williams, center, and family. (PHOTOs: JOHN-MARC NUTT/10TH YEAR SENIORS)

The National Basketball Association (NBA) rolled out a full schedule of games on Martin Luther King Day this past Monday, January 20 as the Sacramento Kings looked to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Chavano “Buddy” Hield and the Kings were in Miami, Florida to take on the Heat at American Airlines Arena and an estimated 200 Bahamians showed up in full support of the Grand Bahama native.

The Kings, ultimately lost the contest in overtime, 118-113, but that didn’t silence the ‘Buddy Bandwagon’ in the slightest.

The 6’5’’ Bahamian shooting guard took notice of his native brothers and sisters and took the time after the game was done to meet and greet with some of the visitors that waited.

When asked during postgame interviews, how much family and friends Hield had in attendance, Buddy responded, “Everybody’s family when they come from The Bahamas. There were about 200 people where I could see the flags and they came with their family. It’s all love and respect.”

Hield went on to have one of the most complete games of the season so far, posting 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals. He also went on to shoot 36.8 percent from the field (seven-for-19) and five-for-17 from the three-point arch.

It was his third time for the season posting 20 or more points, along with five-plus rebounds and five-plus assists.

On his performance Hield said, “We had a bad last in Utah the other night. We checked ourselves and looked at ourselves in the mirror. Me, as a leader, I just have to be more focused and locked in and try to help my team win in every aspect of the game.

“I also have to defend better, keep my man in front of me and make plays. I didn’t shoot well tonight - I had some good looks, especially in the first half, I felt I should have made.”

Buddy, however, came through hitting two big three-points midway through the overtime time period with one of those shots giving Sacramento the lead, 111-109 with 2:35 remaining

“You just have to step up. As a kid you dream for those moments,” he expressed about the moment, “Fortunately, I stepped up but didn’t really step up because I missed one in the corner I should have made. I let my teammates down but that’s the pressure I put on myself.

“You always want to shoot those especially when you’re so close to home and your family comes to watch you. But, thank God for the opportunity to come out and play in front of my family.”

The Kings are in the middle of a five-game road trip and traveled to take on the Detroit Pistons yesterday evening, January 22. Those results were not known up to press time.

Following that contest the Kings will travel to the Windy City, Chicago, Illinois to face the Bulls on January 24 at 8:00 p.m. They will finish their road trip at Minnesota when they go head-to-head with the Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m.

Hield remains as one of the league’s top three-point shooters for the season. He’s tied for third place with the Portland Trailblazers’ Damian Lillard at 154, trailing the Houston Rockets’ James Harden (198) and Charlotte Hornets’ Devonte’ Graham (164).

Buddy continues to average 20.1 points, five rebounds and 3.2 assists for the season.