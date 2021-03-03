Bahamian former tennis player Christian Cargill gets Black History Month salute

CHRISTIAN CARGILL

The month of February meant the celebration of Black History. The College of William and Mary spent the entire month highlighting the significant achievements of its past students.

Among the list of celebrated athletes was former William and Mary tennis player, Christian Cargill. The former student-athletes turned investment banker at Centerbridge, New York, racked up a laundry list of achievements over the course of his collegiate career.

Cargill was named the 2015 CAA Rookie of the Year. He was a two-time CAA (Colonial Athletic Association) Scholar-Athlete of the Year and named to the All-CAA First Team list three times.

He finished his career seventh at William and Mary in career double wins with 84, and he collected 63 career wins as a singles competitor.

According to Cargill’s profile on Tribe Athletics.com, Cargill’s senior year, 2017-2018, included him being named to the All-CAA First Team in singles competition. He won a team-high 18 singles matches in 2017-2018 and became the third player in the program’s history with three All-CAA First Team singles accolades, and the third player to earn All-CAA honors in singles during each of his four seasons.

In his junior season (2016-2017), Cargill was named the CAA Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second-straight season after winning the honor in 2015-2016. He also earned First Team All-CAA honors in doubles along with Ryan Newman and second team accolades in singles.

In that same season Cargill led William and Mary with 18 doubles wins.



During his freshman season (2014-2015), Cargill won the CAA Rookie of the Year, and became the third William and Mary freshman to earn First Team All CAA First Team honors in singles competition. He earned that selection for a second-straight year during his sophomore season (2015-2016).

Also, in his freshman year he won 17 singles matches, led the team with 30 doubles victories, which ranked second among William and Mary’s freshmen throughout the years.

Over the course of his sophomore campaign, Cargill helped the Tribe clinch its highest nationally-ranked win since 2008, with a come-from-behind three-set win over Ben Lott.