Ayton says suspension helped him as a player

SUSPENSION HELPED – Phoenix Suns sophomore center DeAndre Ayton (center), native of The Bahamas, said that the 25-game suspension at the beginning of the 2019-2020 season, helped him study the game of basketball even more.

The Phoenix Suns continue to set the National Basketball Association on fire with their scorching hot play in “the bubble” up in Florida.

Meanwhile, sophomore center for the Suns and native of The Bahamas DeAndre Ayton, also opened up about his relationship with new head coach Monty Williams, and how the 25-game suspension levied against him at the beginning of the 2019-2020 season helped him study the game of basketball even more.

Ayton recently sat down with ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski on the Woj Podcast,” which included a wide range of topics. The 6´11´´ center shared that Williams immediately began fostering relationships with players, himself, star shooting guard Devin Booker, and, others from the very first day of training camp.



While Williams is known for being serious minded around the league, Ayton revealed that the coach's approach helped him learn so much more about the game and how to maximize his talents.

“It was hard, but I learned a lot of lessons too. Booker and I, we’re young dudes, so I could see how an old school coach like Monty would want to approach us. I could see him going around trying to get to know us in today’s world.

“But he’s old school. He’s telling you how he feels in the right way as a man, and, you take it how you want to. With him he has his individual moments with us, and, it’s crazy how he tries to mentor us and talk to us. A coach is normally yelling, but he has a thing where he says he doesn’t call us out and that’s big respect on his part.



“He also gets the utmost respect when we want to confront him about something when he’s in the wrong at a certain level. Breaking the ice with coach Monty, talking and having dinners, I didn’t really like it at first, because I never had a coach who was on my back and ‘really cared,’ like they (coaches) say they do,” expressed Ayton.



At the beginning of the season, the Suns had a renewed sense of optimism with Williams at the helm. But after the Suns scored the first win in their home opener over the Sacramento Kings, Ayton was found in violation of the NBA’s anti-drug policy and subsequently suspended for 25 games. During that time the Suns underachieved up until the league suspended play due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

But during the suspension, Ayton and Williams became closer, and Ayton started to really study the NBA more than he had done in the past.



“I developed a relationship with him when the suspension came, seeing behind the scenes more, and being more vulnerable. Coach Monty was a dude I could be vulnerable with and he really talked to me and helped me make the right steps throughout every day and every game. I finally became a student of the game during that suspension.”

The 6´11´´ double-double machine (points and rebounds) has played a significant role in the Suns’ hot streak since the NBA returned to play on July 31 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida. The team jumped out to a 5-0 start (31-39) with hopes of being included in the play-in tournament for the final playoff spot in the western conference.

Ayton has posted doubles in three of the Suns’ five victories and averaged 18.2 points, 9.8 rebounds per contest.



When asked about what has benefited the team since entering the bubble, Ayton said that the belief the Suns were not qualified to be in Orlando, motivated the team to a high degree.

“I can say it’s the energy when we’re off the court. We feel the tension in the air, that people think we shouldn’t be here. When the world talks about the Suns, they basically say we’re losers. Us, as young guys, we hear all that noise and us being in the bubble, seeing each other every day, we learn each other’s personalities.

“We got together as a unit and said we’re going to change our name and change how the world sees us, but with actions and not just saying it.”

The Suns defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday (August 10), for a sixth win in a row.

The victory moved them (32-39) just one game out of the eights spot in the Western Conference, behind the Memphis Grizzlies (33-38).