Athletes in top form at Sixth Annual Fletcher Lewis event

COMPETING HARD – Kenyan Knights’ Shatalya Dorsett, left; Golden Eagles Solonge Sargent, center, and Fast Track’s Alexandria Smith, right, enter the final 100 meters during the Under 17 Girls’ 200m competition at the Sixth Annual Fletcher J. Lewis Track and Field Invitational contested this past Saturday, January 30 at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

The Sixth Annual Fletcher J. Lewis Track and Field Invitational had a number of top performances that caught the eyes of spectators who surrounded the perimeter fencing of the Grand Bahama Sports Complex.

The Fast Track Athletics meet served as the first track and field event to be held on the island under strict health and safety protocols and the primary and junior athletes were able to safely get through a full day of competition. According to Fast Track Athletics Head Coach Ravanno Ferguson, the meet received a great deal of praise for its efficiency throughout the day.

“Overall, we felt that the Sixth Annual Fletcher J. Lewis Invitational went extremely well,” Ferguson shared.



“We got rave reviews from all of the coaches. They felt it was well-organized and ran efficiently. So, did the officials. All of the athletes did exceptionally well. We had some standout athletes in the Under 15 and Under 17 Girls’ Divisions.



“Judging by their times, they currently lead the nation in their respective events. Even though it’s early in the season, that’s quite an accomplishment right now for those athletes in comparison to some of the results we saw in Nassau.

“I’m definitely pleased with track and field in Grand Bahama as a whole. To see where our kids are right now in terms of being in shape, it was an excellent showing from all of the clubs that participated.”

A few of the standout performances noted by Ferguson included Fast Track’s Shania Adderley’s performances in the Under 15 Girls’ 400 meters and 200m.

Adderley finished with the only sub-one-minute time in the 400m meters. Adderley clocked the timed final event in 59.09 seconds. Her clubmate, Rizpah Thompson finished second with a time of one minute and 2.14 seconds (1:02.14). Lenique Black of Rock’s Athletics finished third with a time of 1:04.02.



Adderley also finished with the top time in the 200m, in 25.80 seconds. Fast Track’s Kianna Henchell finished second with a time of 26.00 seconds, and Phebe Thompson, also of Fast Track took third place with a time of 26.58 seconds.

Henchell as well, had one of the top performances in the 100m. She took first place in that event with a time of 12.65 seconds. Dream Watkins of the Golden Eagles finished second in the time of 13.38 seconds, while Phebe was third in 13.40 seconds.

Shatalya Dorsett of the Kenyan Knights also put up a pair of top times in the nation in the Under 17 Girls’ Division with her showings in the 100m and 200m. Dorsett dominated the 100m and was clocked crossing the line in 12.39 seconds.

Golden Eagles’ Solonge Sargent finished second with a timed performance of 13.45 seconds, while Jaynae Pinder of 90 Degrees trailed in third in the time of 14.15 seconds.

Dorsett also ran away with the 200m, finishing that race in 24.96 seconds. Falcons’ Athletics’ Stephanique Dean took second place in 26.07 second and Fast Track’s Janiyah Rolle finished third in a time of 27.34 seconds.

The top highlights of the day started with the primary division. The winner of the Under Nine Girls’ 100m was Fast Track’s Kellise Roberts in 14.87 seconds, while Central Church of God’s Telia Bauld trailed in second with a time of 17.09 seconds.

Heats Athletics’ Symone Martin took first place in the Girls’ Under 11 100m dash in the time of 14.51 seconds, while Fast Track’s Trinity Rolle and Ricquel Belizaire took second, and third place respectively, in 14.91 and 15.31 seconds.



Golden Eagles’ Sabriya Campbell clocked the top time in the Under 13 Girls’ 100m with a time 13.21 seconds. Fast Track’s Kaylee Thompson finished second with a time of 13.49 seconds and Sister Mary Patricia’s Renee Deveaux took third place in the time of 14.57 seconds.



Sprint veteran Myriam Byfield entered the Under 20 Girls/Open Women’s 100m dash and bested the field with a time of 12.84 seconds. Rocks Athletics’ Leniqua Black took second place with a time of 13.19 seconds and Fast Track’s Deidre Higgs finished third in the time of 13.62 seconds.

In the Under Nine Boys’ 100m, Taariq Storr of Red Sox Baseball took first place in the time of 15.28 seconds. Fast Track’s Eden Maycock and Kymani Cooper finished second and third respectively, in the times of 15.43 second and 15.93 seconds.

Fast Track’s Emille Higgins finished with the top spot in the Under 11 Boys’ 100m sprint, with a time of 13.28 seconds. Trameko Morley of the Golden Eagles took second place in the time of 14.18 seconds. The Kenyan Knights’ Christen Desir finished third in the time of 14.20 seconds.

Fast Track’s Keyshawn Pinder was the top primary school sprinter in the Under 13 Boys’ 100m dash, with a time of 12.71 seconds. Golden Eagles’ Tavares Moss finished with the second best time of 13.10 seconds, while Zion Bradford, also of Golden Eagles, finished third in the time of 13.11 seconds.

Aiden Kelly of the Golden Eagles finished with the top time in the Under 15 Boys’ 100m race with a time of 12.51 seconds. Invictus’ Miles Walker took second place in the time of 12.60 seconds and Falcons’ Athletics’ Dirshawn Dean finished third in the time of 12.74 seconds.

Heats Athletics’ Henricus Maycock finished clocked the top time in the Under 17 Boys’ 100m contest with a time of 11.54 seconds. 90 Degrees’ Andrew Styles and Marco Carey finished second and third respectively with times of 11.73 and 11.86 seconds.



Golden Eagles’ Zion Campbell narrowly finished with the top time of the Under 20 Boys’ 100m sprint in 11.26 seconds. Heats Athletics’ Juwan Rigby finished second in 11.27 seconds and his teammate Damico Austin finished with the third best time of 11.37 seconds.

The 400m event also had some heated competition across each age division. In the Under 11 Girls’ contest the Kenyan Knights’ Azaya Jones and Charltonique Williams took first and second respectively, in the times of 1:21.18 and 1:21.64.

As for the Under 11 Boys, Heats Athletics’ Naquaan White was the only competitor entered and finished with a time of 1:17.18.

In the Under 13 Girls’ 400m contest, Golden Eagles’ Kentae Virgil finished with the best time of 1:03.65, while Fast Track’s Keyera Thomas took second place in 1:06.46. Rejee Bastian of the Kenyan Knights finished third in the time of 1:08.48.

Fast Track finished with the top two times in the Under 13 Boys’ 400m. Jalen Williams clocked 1:07.42, while Noah Russell clocked 1:12.96. Heats Athletics’ Brandon Forbes finished with the third best time of 1:18.39.

In the Under 15 Boys’ 400m, Rocks Athletic’s Zaiah Henfield took first place in 59.11 seconds, while Heats Athletics’ Waheed Colebrooke finished second in 1:03.01. Fast Track’s Javano Bridgewater took third in 1:03.01.

Fast Track’s Alexandria Smith and Janiyah Rolle finished first and second respectively, in the Under 17 Girls’ 400m. Smith clocked 1:02.76 while Rolle clocked 1:03.06. The Kenyan Knights’ Reginae Bastian finished with the third best time of 1:03.28.

Zaiden Cox of Fast Track was the top sprinter in the Under 17 Boys’ 400m with a time of 51.78 seconds, while Akeem Bowled of Golden Eagles clocked 52.60 seconds. Heats Athletics’ Kenneth Williams finished third in the time of 54.64 seconds.

In the Under 20 Girls’ 400m Golden Eagles’ Cassidra Thompson took first place in the time of 1:00.13. Heats’ Athletics’ Brendia Edgecombe and Indyia Albury finished second and third respectively while clocking times of 1:05.89 and 1:11.13.

As for the Under 20 Boys’ 400m sprint, Heats’ Athletics performers had the top three times. Shamar Smith finished first with a time of 49.56 seconds. Makaylan Forbes took second with a time of 50.24 seconds and Michael Styles finished third with a time of 51.31 seconds.