Adari Grant, first Bahamian pro signed by St. Louis Cardinals

DREAM COME TRUE – International Elite Sports Academy coach Albert Cartwright, left, assists the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest signee Adari Grant, center, in putting on the Cardinals’ baseball jersey after Grant officially signed his contract to join the organization this past Monday, January 18 at the Pelican Bay Resort. Standing right is Cardinals’ Director of International Affairs Luis Morales. (PHOTO: SHAYNE STUBBS)

In front his family, friends, former coaches, and well-wishers Grand Bahamian Adari Grant officially signed a document and took the step for one of his biggest dreams to come true.

The 5’11’’ short-stop became the very first Bahamian prospect to sign a professional contract with the St. Louis Cardinals Organization, one the most winningest franchises in baseball history.

The Cardinals organization made the announcement back on January 15. Grant, accompanied by his mother, Philcher Grant; the Cardinals’ Director of International Operations Luis Morales, and International Elite (I-Elite) coaches Geron Sands and Albert Cartwright, signed on the dotted line in front of Grant’s family or “village” as they are affectionately referred to, at the Pelican Bay Resort on Monday, January 18.

While the 17-year-old right-handed prospect was in a vibrant and celebratory mood, his work ethic shone bright as he expressed his desire to get to work right away.

“It’s surreal. I feel excited. Also, I feel anxious to start my professional career, and I know I’m going to make everyone proud and represent The Bahamas very well.

“My mindset is the same as always, it’s never changed. Although I signed today, I’m keeping the same underdog mentality, work ethic and that’s going hard at it, 24/7. That’s how it always will be.”

The Cardinals have won 11 World Series titles, second behind the New York Yankees who have won 27. While Grant is focused on the hard work that it will take to, hopefully reach the Majors one day, he understands the legacy of the team and hopes to add to that legacy as the first Bahamian prospect signed by the franchise.

“They’re the great Cardinals. They have all of the legendary players like Ozzie Smith, Albert Pujols, and many championships. To know they took a chance on a Bahamian kid; they’ve never taken a chance on one, it meant a lot to me.”

Grant spent many years as a budding star within the Grand Bahama Little League and creating lasting memories during the Bahamas Baseball Association National Baseball Championships.

His pathway to this moment in his career became clear after his mom made the “difficult,” decision to send her pride and joy to live in New Providence. There, Grant joined the I-Elite Sports Academy which served as an accelerated program to help Grant meet the academic requirements needed. It was a deal he and his mom agreed on before he could sign.

After he finished the two-year program in just one and half years, it became clear that young Adari was meant to make history.

“There’s no other word that a mother could use but proud,” Philcher shared.

“I’m proud he gambled so hard on his dreams at such a young age. Adari told me at the age of 12 that he wanted to be a professional baseball player and he gave everything to it.

“He sacrificed a normal childhood, not going out having fun with friends. He had to do two-years of schooling in order to graduate because that was my deal - he doesn’t sign until he graduates. So, he finished a half-a-year early in order to do this.

“He sacrificed, put in the work and I’m so proud of him.”



The I-Elite Sports Academy is one of the first academies of its kind in the country. Over the past six years the mixture of customized education and professional training has helped over 20 young Bahamians achieve the dream of playing baseball at the collegiate or professional level.

The program currently hosts a range of 20-30 athletes at its home base, with players ranging from New Providence, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera.

Sands shared with those in attendance that I-Elite believes the kids are the future of The Bahamas. From the moment Adari laced up his cleats and stepped foot into the academy, Sands said that his goal was clear, he wanted to make it into the big leagues.

“He was determined to prove those who thought he wasn’t good enough, wrong. He had fire in his eyes every day. Adari knew he had to put in multiple hours of work, more than anybody else to get him where he needed to be.

“He never complained about being tired. His only focus was becoming the best player he could be. Not only did he have to work super hard on the field but in the classroom as well. He dedicated himself to become a better all-around student athlete.

“Today, we are here to celebrate “Mr. Grant’s,” first step toward his ultimate goal. I’m extremely proud of Adari for what he has accomplished thus far. I’m happy to know Adari and his mother and grandmother (Mavis Grant) trusted coach Albert and I, along with coach Steven and coach Pedro and all the other members of I-Elite to help with his progress.”

In the face of many naysayers, Adari, his mother, their village and the I-Elite Academy proved that their decision was well-thought out on the basis of faith.

Family is something Grant holds near and dear to his heart and he was touched that he had all those who played a major part in raising him could be in attendance. One special person missing was Adari’s grandfather, Philcher’s dad, Philip Grant.

The patriarch passed away before he could witness the historic moment. He was the very first person to coach and mentor Adari. As Philcher emotionally recalled, she had to break the news to her son as he prepared for an important tournament at that time.

As Adari became visibly emotional during that memory, Philcher continued that she comforted her son via phone call and she assured him that no one would judge or condemn him if he wished to skip that tournament and return home.

“Through his tears he said to me, 'no, mommy. I’m not going to let grandfather down. That’s not how I’m going to honor him. I am going to do what he taught us to do. I’m going to fight and I’m going to stay tough.”

Faced with emotional adversity, Adari went on to the tournament and honored his grandfather by hitting a home run. As her son called her and ecstatically shared the moment, there was one major take away for his mom.

“I knew then that Adari had what it took to make it. Not just in baseball but in life and it made it so much easier from that point on.”

As Morales surveyed the room he was moved by the support Adari received. It’s something he knows he will need at the next level.

“It’s impressive how everyone came together today for this moment. It makes you feel very happy about the support system that he has because this is a really difficult sport. He already knows because he went away from home.

“It’s very important to have that family foundation to help him in his career. This (the Cardinals) is a market that has been growing a lot over the past couple years and we were really interested in finding players in this country. It all started a couple of years ago but we’re happy we were able to find Adari and evaluate him and get to know him and today we are finally able to sign him and make him a part of our family.

“This is a very important day because our Minor Leagues International Department is one of the ways of helping our team win for many years, and we hope to continue that.”