34th GBPA Conchman Triathlon cancelled

FLASHBACK – Pictured are winners of the 33rd edition of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Conchman Triathlon. (PHOTO: TFN FILES)

The island’s premier multi-event competition, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) Conchman Triathlon, will be forced to cancel the celebration of its 34th anniversary.

Announced via press release by the Conchman Triathlon Committee, this year’s race has been cancelled due to the uncertainty surrounding the opening of the country’s borders.

The race invites competitors from around the country and the world annually.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Grand Bahama Conchman Committee has decided to cancel the 34th running of the GBPA Conchman Triathlon, which was to be held on November 7 this year. It will be the first time in its 34-year history that it will not be held.

“With the recent announcements from the Government of The Bahamas that they do not expect The Bahamas borders to be opened before the end of October or the beginning of November, and the restrictions being placed on sporting events by the government, the committee believes they have no option but to cancel this year’s race,” the release stated.

Committee Chairman Christopher Baker lamented having to come to this startling conclusion; but remained optimistic about being able to host the event in 2021.

“As is being said many times, 2020 has been an extraordinary year. Our race is very dependent on participation from other islands, as well as a very strong international following, and with the strict COVID guidelines, we have decided to cancel the event.

“We will look forward to the world coming out of this pandemic in 2021. I don’t suppose we shall get back to normal living as we knew it for many years. But we can hope that we can all begin to go about our daily business and especially as regards to us triathletes, that we will be able to start training and competing again in the sport we all love so much soon.”



The committee has set their sights on Spring 2021 to host a duathlon, an event that consists of a running leg, followed by a cycling leg and then another running leg in a format similar to triathlons. They believe this event could be contested within the COVID-19 regulations.

The committee concluded their release by urging everyone to remain safe and healthy and offered gratitude to the supporters and participants.

Baker said: “Please stay in touch with us. We encourage you to watch our social media pages for more info and above all keep practicing. We will be back.”