‘2 Brother’s introduced GB’s 1st E-Class Sloop

Named “2 Brothers”, the sailing vessel was introduced and prayed over this past Saturday, September 19 at Taino Beach. The craft was built by Luther Ferguson and his two sons, Hoshea and Monty. Construction of the boat began back in July 2019 but the completion was derailed due to the passage of Hurricane Dorian in September of 2019.

Ferguson disclosed that the boat was made out of fir wood out of Nassau and horse flesh wood out of Andros, which made the vessel sturdy and reliable. Combined with other reliable elements, Ferguson shared that the boat is more than equipped to make waves.

“It’s just ready to get in the water and I’m happy we were able to finish the boat. I know it’s a champion already because she’s built on a faster mold, which means it will hold up against the wind better, reach better and bed better,” he said.

Hoshea, 15-years-old, started sailing with his father at the age of five on his C-Class sloop in various regattas. Now with his own sloop here in Grand Bahama, he feels confident about the future of “2 Brothers.”

Motivated by Monty, his older brother, Hoshea feels very passionate about the sport of sailing.

“I was very excited and joyous once the boat was completed. My brother (Monty) started in the Sailing Club and I just took on the passion from there. I told my dad I love the sport and he told me I should get into it one day.

“Then I sailed on my dad’s C and D-Class boats and found it very exciting.”

When asked what it meant for him and his family to have the only E-Class boat on the island Hoshea said: “It’s a blessing. It’s been a long time coming. I have no doubt this boat is a winner.”

As chairman of the Grand Bahama Regatta Committee, Chervita Campbell voiced her excitement.

“We appreciate Luther Ferguson for introducing the 2 Brothers in the E-Class. This should begin to facilitate a greater participation of Grand Bahamians in the regatta scene. Our desire is to have more boats in the sailing arenas throughout The Bahamas.”

Campbell is hopeful that this would now help the local regatta committee reinforce the relationship with the Grand Bahama Sailing Club. Campbell also noted that the committee has seen its fair share of failure in attempts to make the GB Regatta bigger and better.

Chairman Campbell said she is happy to see the sloop represent Grand Bahama, and that in the future, many more will sail for the island.

“We would travel to any island to participate but wouldn’t have any representation in the races. So, we just went for fun. Here we are now with our own sloop to enter in the races, so we can now build up our fan base.

“We know at the end of the day our end goal was to get more meat into the game of regatta, and that is having a sloop. This is one and we’re confident there are more to come. We’re looking for a C-Class sloop to come on stream.

“We now know we belong and we have a winning chance,” she concluded.