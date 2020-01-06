Jones over Hield as top GB sports 2019 achiever

ATHLETES FOR 2019 – Jonquel Jones, Buddy Hield and Tynia Gaither

The Freeport News has named its the top Grand Bahamian athlete for 2019.

It’s none other than the uniquely-talented female basketball player, Jonquel Jones.

Previously, annual sports achievement awards had been given out, mostly, and full support goes to Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Steve Gardiner, Tynia Gaither, Buddy Hield, Anthaya Charlton and such. Their performances and those of others who enhanced the Bahamas Sports Brand verified that the area of national sports continues to be the most glittering aspect of Bahamian life.

Grand Bahama, once one of the great sports meccas of the region, even comparable to New Providence, again contributed mightily to the positive image of this country through sports, in the persons, (especially) of Jonquel Jones, Buddy Hield, and Tynia Gaither.

Today I wish to focus on the top sports performers from the capital of Northern Bahamas, Grand Bahama.

Jones who, technically remains a Bahamian, although she is eligible to play for Bosnia, had another sensational year. She is one of the best female basketball players in the entire world. In 2019, she was the top rebounder in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), an All-Star, and she led the Connecticut Sun to within a game of the championship.

Jones averaged 9.7 rebounds and totaled a WNBA-leading 330. She was also the top shot blocker in the WNBA last season, at a 2.0 average, with a leading total of 68. She was 12th in scoring at 14.6.

Jones climaxed her season by leading the Sun against the Washington Mystics, ultimately falling in five games, with the WNBA title on the line.

Hield had a break-through season, which continued into the first part of 2019. He continued where he left off, in personal statistics when the NBA started the present season in late 2019. Deandre Ayton became the No.1 NBA draft selection, and, played quite well in his rookie year with the Phoenix Suns.

Jones, though, pound for pound, arguably was the best Bahamian basketball player.

Hield, of the Sacramento Kings, established himself as one of the elite long-range shooters in basketball, and his game generally rounded out into a category, poised for acknowledged stardom. However, the Freeport News tabbed him second to Jones among the Grand Bahamian sports top achievers.

Gaither came into her own as an top world sprinter. She captured the lone medal (bronze) for The Bahamas at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. Her clocking of 22.76 was good enough for third in the 200 meters, but her personal best for the event is 22.54. She has a PB of 11.04 in the 100 meters. The Pan Am bronze medal legitimized her as a world elite athlete.

Jones, Hield and Gaither were easily in a class by themselves as Grand Bahamian sports achievers. Hopefully they have inspired others to work hard to heighten their personal levels of achievements.

