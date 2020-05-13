Grandson of Godwin Blyden, Cummings, UK wide receiver

In photo at left is Izayah Cummings and at right is Natasha Blyden-Cummings.

Five years ago, he left us for eternity.

I have no doubt though, that if he was with us today, Godwin Blyden, the quiet, consummate linebacker, with the giant heart, would be smiling and happily nodding his head over the news that his grandson, Izayah Cummings is a freshman wide receiver at the University of Kentucky.

The son of Blyden’s first daughter, Natasha Blyden-Cummings, young Izayah (6-4, 225 pounds), from Louisville, Kentucky, was one of the most highly-recruited wide receivers in the United States. He selected UK over 15 other offers.

Grandfather Blyden flirted with the National Football League back in 1972, when he and Allan, Ingraham, from the local sandlot league background, were invited to the Washington Redskins camp by the then Coach George Allen. The late Blyden’s connection to prime-time American Football continues through Izayah, who is making waves.

His resume is notable, inclusive of Louisville Male High School Football District Player of the Year 2019; Offensive Player of the Year 2019; District Regional Champion 2019; Male State 6A National Championship 2018; and Mr. Kentucky Football Finalist 2019. Depending upon Coronavirus and the scheduling of UK, Cummings is due to begin his freshman season next month.

The Bahamian-rooted player is a blue-chipper for sure. Other than the aforementioned, Cummings is on the verge of a collegiate career, having accomplished more than most. He is listed the No. 86 wider receiver in the nation. Last season at Louisville Male High, he snatched 55 balls and had 12 touchdowns, in leading his team to a 14-1 record and a spot in the 6A State Championship. He was ranked fifth in 6A, in receiving yards, and, sixth in receptions, although getting into three less game that the state leader.

Cummings averaged 20 yards per catch, and, 96 yards per game. His last two high school seasons saw him notch 23 receiving touchdowns, and, he has elevation and speed to burn. He has 4.59 seconds 40-yard speed in his legs. Cummings has a vertical leap of 38 inches.

In choosing UK, he turned down major sports institutions such as the University of Louisville, Indiana University, Purdue University, the University of Virginia, the University of Missouri and others.

Tremendously talented, the freshman also brings to UK the kind of disciplinary ethics, and thirst for knowledge that were synonymous with his grandfather. Mom Natasha is proud of the football link son Izayah has to her father.

“He (Godwin) was very proud of Izayah. Before he died, he spoke to Izayah on skype and they talked about football. If he was alive, he would certainly be preparing to attend his grandson’s college games,” she said when communicating with me recently.

Her father’s athletic legacy lives on in her son!

Godwin, continue to rest in peace!

Best wishes Izayah!

