GB focus on junior golf supported by Sports Promotion Association

AMBROSE GOUTHRO

Ambrose Gouthro who is the Bahamas Golf Federation’s Director of the Northern Region, will soon ignite a partnership, geared to propel junior golf in Grand Bahama.

In early spring, at a date to be announced, the Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association (GBSPA) will begin an innovative program that includes a junior golf segment in the Edward St. George Memorial Invitational Tournament weekend.

The event will be a springboard for an exchange program in junior golf activities between Grand Bahama and West Palm Beach.

“We’ve thought about it for quite some time, but all the pieces were just never in place. Now though, through the Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association, with assistance from the Grand Bahama Port Authoritty (GBPA), we are truly able to focus and coordinate a junior aspect of golf in Grand Bahama.

“The Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association, two years ago, established a relationship with the African-American Golfers Association, and out of discussions came the agreement for an ongoing arrangement, that will enable junior golfers from the two areas to compete in an exchange program.

“It is our hope that eventually, we will be able to invite the West Palm Beach juniors to Grand Bahama, perhaps twice per year and, have our young golfers reciprocate and travel to Florida two times yearly as well,” said Gouthro.

Meanwhile, the GBSPA has been in contact with the Grand Lucayan Resort management, with the purpose in mind, to network and sponsor a playing schedule for the registered junior golfers on the island of Grand Bahama at the Reef Course.

The general idea is for the registered young swingers to be positioned to qualify for the exchange travel, by securing points from a system to be structured, inclusive of tournaments, regular training sessions and punctuality.

This is indeed quite excellent for the new revitalized approach to sports development in Grand Bahama and imperative, actually, if golf in Grand Bahama is to simply, just approach the heights of the 1970s and 1980s.

That’s when the island began producing and nurturing some of the finest young golfers in the country’s history, namely such as Phil and Greg Maycock, Dwayne and Theron Hepburn, Chris Harris, and Chris Lewis. In more recent times, there was an effort at a renaissance, led by Rashad and Aysia Robinson.

Sadly, junior golf in Grand Bahama fell back once again.

Hopefully, this new impetus, will be continuous.

The GB juniors who evolved in the 1970s contributed to the greatest era for golf in The Bahamas. They were synonymous with the Young Lions who catapulted this country to the top spot/rank in the Caribbean and Central American region.

Let’s see what the future holds.

