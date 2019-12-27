Coach Yo, Ole Miss Rebels seek to close out 2019 above .500

Coach Tony Greene interacts with players.

On Friday past, the University of Mississippi Women’ Basketball

Rebels lost a home game to the University of Louisiana 53-42 and saw their record for the 2019 portion of the season, slip back to .500 at 6-6.

There is one more game to go this year. That’s against Alabama State, with the hope of getting above .500 at 7-6.

This is the time when the comparison between last season and the present one, begins in earnest. Last season, Coach Yolett “Coach Yo” McPhee-McCuin’s first at Ole Miss, she guided the Reels to a 9-22 overall record and 3-13 in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The big news centered around the three conference victories, compared to just one the season before.

So, Coach Yo entered this season, poised to improve and the expectations in Ole Miss County, were high. They still are. Thus far, the five victories put Coach Yo and her Rebels on pace to win 13 games and it is anticipated that they will surpass three conference wins.

Such is the life of coaches, though, is that the more significant the playing circuit, the greater the demand is to succeed and to do better than you did the previous season, when a team is climbing up the status ladder.

At the University of Jacksonville, for five years she improved her team’s fortunes, inclusive of one National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) 1 appearance, and two Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) berths.

Her achievements at Jacksonville heightened her market value and Ole Miss went all out to entice the Grand Bahama native and daughter of the legendary Coach Gladstone “Moon” McPhee. So, she is now essential to the revitalization of the Ole Miss women’s basketball program.

The goal, as is understood, is to do for Ole Miss what she did for Jacksonville, or better. After the holiday break, Coach Yo takes her Rebels up against Alabama State, at the Pavilion on December 28 as aforementioned, in an effort to go into SEC action with a winning record.

Coach Yo and her Rebels open the highly competitive SEC schedule on January 2 in a home game at the Pavilion against the University of Georgia. Then, they head to College Station to take on Teas A&M in a January 6 contest. The Rebels return home to face the University of Tennessee on January 9.

It’s a tough lineup for Ole Miss and I hold the view that three upcoming matches will test Coach Yo’s players severely. It’s a tough grind in the SEC, all the time, and, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee will be the gauge for the Rebels, going forward.

Those matches, I submit, will clearly indicate just how Coach Yo’s squad has evolved.

Will Ole Miss adjust for the better, from the 9-22 record of last season?

Are they good enough to win more than three conference games?

Can they be more consistent and avoid losing streaks?

Hopefully the answer will be ‘yes’ to the three questions?

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com or on WhatsApp at 727-6363).