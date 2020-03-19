Bahamians Hield, Ayton likely out of NBA playoffs

BUDDY HIELD, Sacramento Kings guard and Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns center

Coronavirus is causing havoc within the sports world.

Bahamians, of course, are caught up in the situation.

The NBA has suspended the present regular season for 30 days due to the spread of coronavirus. That means the possibility of teams with a Bahamian presence making it into the playoffs is not likely.

When Commissioner Adam Silver announced his decision last week, the Sacramento Kings were three and a half games out of the eighth playoff spot; and the Phoenix Suns were two and a half games back of the Kings in the Western Conference. Buddy Hield, the native Grand Bahamian, plays guard for the Kings, and, the New-Providence-born Deandre Ayton is the starting center for the Suns.

What will Silver eventually do after consulting with owners?

Will he declare that the regular season resumes, thus stretching games, inclusive of the playoffs, at least, all the way into July? Or, it could be declared that the regular season concludes, as of the suspension date? In a resumed season, the Kings and the Suns would be hard-pressed to catch the Memphis Grizzlies, who seem to win whenever they need to, in order to stay solidly in the eighth spot.

A case in point was their victory over the west leaders Los

Lakers, on March 10, the last date of action, thus far.

Hield has been experiencing a good season, although not up to the level of the previous one. Ayton is steady with double/doubles in scoring and rebounding.

Playoff action would present an opportunity to enhance the status of both Bahamians.

Coronavirus has interrupted the flow, and Silver has another big decision confronting him.

Last year, the NBA playoffs began on April 13, and, the Toronto Raptors won game six against the Golden State Warriors to capture the NBA title on June 13. That allowed as usual, for the teams to have a three-month break, before beginning pre-play for the ensuing season.

This time around, if Silver opts to simply resume the season, the playoffs will go on into July, leaving just about two months off, for the players. Last year, the first pre-season game took place on September 30.

Indeed, coronavirus has upturned life in the NBA, and, otherwise globally.

In the Bahamas large gatherings are being discouraged; sporting events have been postponed and cancelled; the country’s sports leaders are presently contemplating the situation surrounding the scheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The games are scheduled to begin on July 24, but thus far, the symbolic Olympic Torch relay tour has been cancelled. Yet, the government and the Japan Olympic Committee are still moving forward, with hosting of the games still the objective.

However, coronavirus holds all the cards.

The malady is running its course.

