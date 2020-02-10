African-American Chief Knowles headed to GB for golf discussion

IN PHOTOS George Linley III, Palm Beach Sports Commission Executor Director and Malachi Knowles, (right), AAGHF Founder-Chairman

At least two principal leaders of sports in West Palm Beach, Florida, are expected to be in Freeport for the Edward St. George Memorial Invitational Golf weekend, March 26-29.

Founder-Chairman of the African American Golfers Hall of Fame, Malachi Knowles, has confirmed his presence with the Grand Bahama Sports Promotion Association (GBSPA), the organizers of events such as the annual St. George golf tournaments.

On the weekend, there will be high level meetings arranged around the pairings party for the regular St. George regular event, the tourney, and the junior golf segment. The talks will be in the interest of formalizing an exchange arrangement that will enable young golfers registered in the Northern Division of the Bahamas Golf Federation, and listed with the GBSPA, to match skills with young players from the West Palm Bach area.

The GBSPA has also invited Executive Director of Palm Beach County Sports Commission, George W. Linley III.

“His presence is important, and, that way he can have a personal, hands-on perspective of what it is we are seeking to do. I did mention my proposed visit to him and think it will be quite good for all of us to get around a table and discus the prospect of our golfers of the future connecting to further their development,” said Knowles.

Tournament Director Ambrose Gouthro called the arrangement, “a breakthrough for golf in the Northern Region and for the wider country.”

Informed of the confirmation of Knowles, Gouthro called the Bahamian-flavored mentor of the African American Golf Hall of Fame a stalwart for the game.

“I have known of Malachi for a good amount of years now. I have kept abreast of the golfing advancements he has been involved in. He is a stalwart. Now, this move that is afoot for the juniors of the Northern Region to interact with those from the West Palm Beach region in competition, friendly though it might be, is huge for our program. We will be delighted to have Mr. Knowles with us to observe and to have discussions towards an exchange. The possible attendance of the Palm Beach Sports Commission Director is the kind of dimension, that will make the whole process even greater and more significant for golf, and sports in The Bahamas,” said Gouthro.

On this coming Edward St. George golf weekend, the juniors will play on Friday, March 27. That evening, the pairings party for the regular golfers will take place, and, the big tournament, a four-man team affair is scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

Knowles and Linley are set to depart on Sunday, March 29.

(To respond to this column, kindly contact Fred Sturrup at sturrup1504@gmail.com or on WhatsApp at 727-6363).