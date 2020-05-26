Definition of Siege: (The New Webster’s Dictionary) The isolating of a fortified place by an attacking force in order to make it surrender.

There was a great cry throughout the land. People from every walk of life were shut up in their homes and could not come out, because of the many black beasts that had invaded the land. These beasts were fierce and had an appearance of lions. Their hinder legs were very muscular. One of the beasts was so aggressive, an angel of the Lord held him on a leash as he roamed the streets.

A fearful cry came from one of the houses nearby: 'Get out of the streets. It is too dangerous for you to be out there!' Right then I walked past the terrible beast that was being held on a leash by the angel. It seemed as if none of the beasts were aware of my presence, but I could see them and their activities. There was a distinctive beast assigned to stand on his hinder feet directly at the front door of a home to guarantee no one could enter in and of course, the people who were on the inside were too afraid to venture out.

The entire land was under siege! I awakened from this terrible dream and heard the Word speaking to me from the book of Ezekiel chapter 14 (KJV) beginning from verse 1: “Then came certain of the elders of Israel unto me and sat before me.” 2: “And the word of the Lord came unto me, saying, 3: “Son of man, these men have set up their idols in their heart, and put the stumbling block of their iniquity before their face: should I be inquired of at all by them?

Verse 4: “Therefore speak unto them, and say unto them, Thus saith the Lord God; Every man of the house of Israel that setteth up his idols in his heart, and putted the stumbling block of his iniquity before his face, and cometh to the prophet; I the Lord will answer him that cometh according to the multitude of his idols; 5: “That I may take the house of Israel in their own heart, because they are all estranged from me through their idols.”

Verse 6: “Therefore, say unto the house of Israel, thus saith the Lord God; Repent, and turn yourselves from your idols; and turn away your faces from all your abominations. 7): “For every one of the house of Israel, or of the stranger that sojourned in Israel, which separated himself from me, and setteth up his idols in his heart, and putted the stumbling block of his iniquity before his face, and cometh to a prophet to inquire of him concerning me; I the LORD will answer him by myself: 8: “And I will set my face against that man, and will make him a sign and a proverb, and I will cut him off from the midst of my people; and ye shall know that I am the LORD.”

Verse 9: “And if the prophet be deceived when he hath spoken a thing, I the LORD have deceived that prophet, and I will stretch out my hand upon him, and will destroy him from the midst of my people Israel.”

By the time the Word got to the 15th verse I was weeping. Verse 15: “If I cause noisome beasts to pass through the land, and they spoil it, so that it be desolate, that no man may pass through because of the beasts:”

I got on my knees as verse 20 was being spoken. Verse 20: “Though Noah, Daniel and Job were in it, as I live, saith the LORD God, they shall deliver neither son nor daughter; they shall but deliver their own souls by their righteousness.” 21: “For thus saith the Lord GOD; How much more when I send my four sore judgments upon Jerusalem, the sword, and the famine, and the noisome beast, and the pestilence, to cut off from its man and beast? 22: “Yet, behold, therein shall be left a remnant that shall be brought forth, both sons and daughters: behold, they shall come forth unto you, and ye shall see their way and their doings: and ye shall be comforted concerning the evil that I have brought upon Jerusalem, even concerning all that I have brought upon it.”

Verse 23: “And they shall comfort you, when ye see their ways and their doings: and ye shall know that I have not done without cause all that I have done in it, saith the Lord GOD.”

When the Word had finished speaking, I wept even more as I envisioned in a dream of the black beast that had seemingly invaded our land and heard the unsettling declaration just this past weekend, “A People under Siege!” For the people of Israel, they were being reproved for their idolatry and their hypocritical ways.

There was an urgent warning for them to repent or face God’s judgement. Is it possible that we as Yahweh’s people have set up idols in our hearts and then have the audacity to go and inquire of the true prophet of God to hear a word? Have we as Yahweh’s people become so involved in abominable things yet still are partakers of the sacred things of God? Have we caused Abba Father’s people to go astray because of the way we live? Could it be that we are being called to repentance?