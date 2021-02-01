COGOP Pinedale Men’s Ministry host appreciation service

APPRECIATION SERVICE – Director of the Pinedale Men’s Ministry Eric Forbes, made several presentations to those who assisted in making the New Year’s Day Feeding initiative a success, including Member of Parliament for West GB and Bimini, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe; ALIV; The Cooling Waters; the Pinedale Development Association; former MP for High Rock, Kenneth Russell and Chawanda Smith. The Men’s Ministry members were also named 2020 National Men Conference Grand Bahama champions. (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)

Leaders of the Church of God of Prophecy, Pinedale Men’s Ministry held a special celebration service on Sunday, January 24 at the local edifice, under the theme ‘My Attitude.”

Special guest speaker was Min. Maxwell Jones, Assistant National Director, Men’s Ministry.

Director of the Pinedale Men’s Ministry Eric Forbes, made several presentations to those who assisted in making the New Year’s Day Feeding initiative a success, including Member of Parliament (MP) for West GB and Bimini, Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe; The Cooling Waters; the Pinedale Development Association and Chawanda Smith. The Men’s Ministry members were also named 2020 National Men Conference Grand Bahama champions.

Former MP for High Rock, Kenneth Russell, who also attended the service was presented with a commemorative mug.