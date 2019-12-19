DEBORAH PRATT, President, DAPS

“Tis the season to be jolly, fa la la la la, la la la la.”

~ (From the song Deck the Halls by Pentatonix)

To be jolly means to be in good spirits or feeling merry. Christmas is indeed the season to be jolly, however, there are many who may feel that they have nothing to be jolly about this Christmas, especially because of all the devastation our island experienced from Hurricane Dorian in September. There are many who lost loved ones, homes and other possessions; many who may be feeling distressed.

There are others who may have experienced other challenges this year: broken relationships, loss of jobs, financial problems, illnesses etc. Many, for various reasons, may feel as though they have nothing to celebrate this Christmas. However, if we all will remember the true reason for this season, in spite of whatever we may be facing, we will still have joy in our hearts. This is indeed the season to be jolly and your being jolly should not be based on your circumstances but instead your joy should come from the fact that during this season we commemorate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Being festive does not depend on your circumstances it’s a choice you make.

As Bahamians we are very traditional. We have developed customs over the years that we think are a must for us to continue no matter what. Whoever said that it is a must to ‘fix up our home’ around this time of year?

Who says it is a must to buy gifts for family and friends at Christmas time with monies that we don’t have, maxing out credit cards? I guess as a part of our festive feeling we want to do all of these things and there is nothing wrong with it if you are in a position to do so.

However, we sometimes act as if it is a must to do so, to the extent that we stress out ourselves if we are unable to. We begin to lose sight of the true reason for the season because of worrying about the fact that we can’t uphold those traditions or customs which we have practiced over the years. Whether we can continue those traditions this year or not, this is still the season to be jolly as Isaiah 9:6 tells us:

For unto us a Child is born,

Unto us a Son is given;

And the government will be upon His shoulder.

And His name will be called

Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.

This is the reason we celebrate this season! Some argue that the Bible never said that Jesus was born on December 25th. While we may not know the exact day, those of us as Christians believe that he was born and this is the date chosen to celebrate his birth. No matter what circumstance you may be facing at this time, if you are a believer in the Christ that we celebrate at Christmas, you too can find joy in your heart at this time of year; yes, you too can be jolly!

Some of you may have lost loved ones this year and preparing to celebrate your first Christmas without them, it is quite normal to grieve but you too can find joy. Instead of dwelling on the fact that the person is no longer here, thank God for the time that you had with the person, reflect on great memories, like past Christmases spent with that loved one.

Some of you may be experiencing a broken relationship, some may be unemployed or simply financially strapped. Whatever you may be dealing with at this present time believe that “This too shall pass”, things will get better because there is hope in the Saviour whom we are celebrating!

There is no need to be overly caught up in the commercialization of the Christmas holidays. Don’t stress yourself! Spend time with family and loved ones and reflect on the true reason of the season. Without Christ there would be no Christmas. So, if you have Christ within you there is no need for you to be disheartened.

Have a very merry Christmas and remember, “Tis’ the season to be jolly!”

• Comments or questions may be sent to dapsbusserv@yahoo.com.