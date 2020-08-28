Dear Editor,

It is quite evident that we are faced with unprecedented circumstances that are beyond our control. (You have) the COVID-19 pandemic, the worldwide recession, and the world perusing the systemic racism in the USA.

It seems ditto and a rehearsed regurgitation to echo the dilemma that we’re grappling with as a nation. Moratorium has, in the past, been placed on a number of things and activities nationwide. It seems as if it has impeded or encroached upon our lives and freedom.

The colossal burdens that the Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis are up against is unlike anything that past prime ministers have faced, to date. (I refer to) the pandemic, worldwide recession and let’s not forget Dorian. So, it is incumbent upon all of us to keep the leader, our government and prime minister covered in prayer!

2 Timothy 2:1-4: “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For Kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.”

Paul the apostle admonishes the young bishop, Timothy to exhort his congregants to make prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks for all people. Not only for the people, but for those in government as well. You may not be affiliated with the party that is in government now, but you’re affiliated with the country!

And so, we as citizens of the country, and of the kingdom of God must adhere to scripture! Pray for the leader! Because if he fails, we fail! If he succeeds, then we succeed!

~ Minister Keith Evans