Concerned citizen laments treatment of animals in GB

Dear Editor,

I write this letter with a heavy heart this morning because I am tired of seeing animals slaughtered on our streets. Just this morning I saw a small animal, which appeared to be a cat slaughtered on the road.

We are a civilized society. Sometimes, the accidents are unavoidable, but, can’t you pick up the animal, and call the humane society? Sometimes the animals could be saved or euthanized humanely.

We have to remember that we live in a tourist society, and, this is one thing that is a turnoff for our tourists. We are still a tourist destination. Let our tourists see that we are indeed a loving people and care about our animals.

We also have children. What kind of examples are we setting for them? (Is it) that it is okay to hit a defenseless animal and just leave it on the roads? Hurricane Dorian may have devastated us, but we are a resilient people and we are on the road to recovery … making Grand Bahama a better island for all of us.

I don’t know if there are fines for this on our law books. However, if you hit an animal on the streets, you should be held responsible for that animal and see to that it is taken care of in a humane manner. Also, to other members of society, if you witness an incident whereby animal is knocked down and the driver fails to stop, report the matter to the police and have the individual held responsible. Please let’s do better for our children’s sake.

Yours etc.,

Minna Winters

THE PAUSE FOUNDATION