Grand Bahama Sports Hall of Fame mourns and salutes Bert Bell

ALBERT “BERT” BELL, Swim Coach

Dear Editor,

The sporting community lost one of its beloved stalwarts this past weekend on January 16. Albert "Bert" Bell, the beloved swim coach passed away and the Grand Bahama Sports Hall of Fame mourns the loss of one of its inductees.

Below is the full statement from GBSHF Chairman, Harold Williams.

"We are saddened by the death of our 2008 Inductee Albert Bert Bell. He was a dedicated educator and committed athletic coach. Bert Bell's induction was related to his local, national, and world class achievements as a swim coach.

"His contributions shaped swim champions and more importantly he molded university graduates and everyday good model citizens. Bert Bell took pride in bringing out the best in young people and discipline was his trademark. He was a community giant and will be missed.

"As we mourn his death, we find solace in knowing that the Grand Bahama Sports Hall of Fame organization gave Bert Bell his deserved recognition while he was among the living. His great legacy will never die.

"We extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the wider sports community.

"May his soul rest in peace and a swimming pool greet him in Heaven."

~ Harold Williams, GB Hall of Fame Chairman