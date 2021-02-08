Dear Dr. Dahl Regis,

Thank you for the Press Conference last evening from the Vaccine Consultative Committee. We have all been watching and waiting for news on the COVID Vaccine program you are organizing.

I am a 77-year-old Permanent Resident and was very disappointed to hear right at the end of the conference that you would only be giving the Vaccine to the 18 -65 age group, after the front-line workers. To be honest, my friends and I were shocked to hear this news, we believe our elderly need to be vaccinated. We should be the first eligible group for distribution of the vaccine after health care workers, following the first world nations who have done the same.

I understand you have probably listened to the report out of France where President Macron said that the Astra Zeneca Vaccine was not effective in the over 65 age group. In my view, it was President Macron's sour grapes when Astra Zeneca said they might not be able to deliver all the full amount of the Vaccine for a while. Europe did not order enough Vaccine ahead and they are all quarrelling about it and blaming each other. Post-Brexit nastiness, EU is giving Britain a very hard time.

In total, the UK has ordered 100 million doses of the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine and already vaccinated the Frontline workers and the over 75-year-old age group. Why would they do this if the Vaccine was not effective in the over 65's? The first vaccine covers the patient up to 76% for 21 days from having the injection and then more protection after the second injection.

The countries responsible for the clinical trials mandated that the elderly be vaccinated immediately after first responders. The elderly is crucial to the Bahamian society and are many of the matriarchs that hold our families together. They have also been the most obedient in the lockdowns and now you want to punish us by saying, we are content to stay inside. No, we look after our grandkids, we volunteer for non-profits, we support business and restaurants – just because we are old does not mean we don’t deserve vaccinations. My friends and I, all over 70 ask that you rethink this idea, and protect our 66+-year-old’s and include them in the roll-out of the COVID vaccine program.

If you agree with me, I encourage you to sign the petition started by a friend’s daughter, on change.org (link attached). So why not The Bahamas?

Wake up Bahamas and let us demand that we take care of our senior citizens.

~ Yours sincerely,

Priscilla Aylen

Freeport, Grand Bahama