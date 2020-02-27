Violence trending in GB club scenes

There seems to be an escalation of fights breaking out at club scenes in Grand Bahama. Not too long ago, there was mass free-for-all at a popular night spo, which caters to, in the neighborhood of 500 persons on weekend nights.

Young men seemingly went berserk and mass confusion resulted, as well-intended patrons, who just desired a peaceful/social experience, had to scamper for safety. Fortunately, there were no major injuries and the uprising was eventually controlled.

This was not the case this past weekend. Fights ensued after arguments turned nasty at another social location, noted for its popularity among the younger set. The Police appeared on the scene, following requests for assistance, but were unable to control the area in time. Shots sounded and yet, another young man was dead.

That’s three murders within two months here in Grand Bahama and that is alarming. Today, we challenge the Grand Bahama Police Department to become more visible and vigilant on weekends, in particular. We appeal to the good law enforcement agents to stave off the activities of the culprits who have terrible social habits, and, find it difficult to co-exist in a civil society.

Too many of our young men simply do not know how to, or, are not interested in solving their differences without resorting to violence. The Police must, in this instance, heightened its presence, generally, but especially at night time, at club locations. We know that night time is when the majority of officers are off duty.

However, it is becoming clear that, more officers should be active and actually need to be on duty, at night. Even in areas where there are private security personnel, situations still get out of hand. The message is clear. There needs to be a greater police presence at night spots.

Officer-In-Charge of the Central Detective Unit (CDU), Superintendent Livingstone Rolle was on the scene on Sunday, where the fatality occurred and he spoke of a no-tolerance approach. Well, his warning must be seen to have teeth. The best way to affect a no-tolerance culture is for the Police to have a heavy presence in locations where violence abounds.

“I would like to just send a strong message, especially to some of our young men who are unable to resolve issues except with the use of a weapon. We will find you. We will hunt you down. We will bring you to justice. This type of activity cannot continue to stand in this country,” said Superintendent Rolle.

Well, Superintendent Rolle, obviously the situation speaks to you and your associates being proactive and beefing up personnel at known troublesome locations. We submit that you should act to eliminate the incidents of fatal violence, before they are initiated.

Some situations will fall through the cracks, but a greater Police presence, would surely positively combat the murder trend.