The Weekender, a new dimension for Freeport News

Beginning on Thursday, February 20, and scheduled for bi-monthly publications, The Freeport News will be producing the Weekender. The production will highlight feature articles, politics, sports, and, the programs ongoing, directed by flagship sponsor the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA).

Because of the Hurricane Dorian-caused compromised position, which continues, for many of its advertisers, the Freeport News has downsized to two publications weekly, Mondays and Thursdays. However, requests from vendors, depots, and, the public for greater visibility of the island’s only daily newspaper, resulted in the decision to publish The Weekender.

“Hurricane Dorian had a highly-negative impact on the entire island of Grand Bahama. Our larger advertisers and the vast majority of the mid-to-small sized businesses that advertised with us, have not gotten fully back on stream. Advertising dollars pay our bills and the reality of the situation was faced. However, even though we tailored our operation to fit the circumstances, there were still many communications and questions about when we would be back to normal.

“Recognizing and appreciating the interest, we came up a product that will add a special flavor to The Freeport News, the Weekender. The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) liked the idea and deemed it special, to heighten the mood of Grand Bahamians in the aftermath of the horrendous hurricane,” informed the newspaper’s General Manager/Managing Director Frederick Sturrup.

GBPA Acting Chairman Sarah St. George called the advent of the Weekender, the establishing of an avenue to bring a different side of Grand Bahama to the public.

“I quite like the idea. It will bring another dimension to its readers. Nice positive stories are just what we need at this time. It’s a product that will allow us, as the flagship sponsor, the opportunity to connect even more with the general public in Grand Bahama.

We are happy to partner with The Freeport News on his venture,” said St. George recently.

The product will be published every other Thursday, beginning February 20. Readers will be able to relax on weekends and get a better picture of what’s going in Grand Bahama, as the regular Thursday paper amalgamates with the pre-print Weekender.

It is expected that the personal perspective column entitled “Grand Bahama Politics” will be a big attraction.

The column will provide the personal overview of the author on the political scene in Grand Bahama, with a focus on what’s happening in the five constituencies.

Be on the lookout for The Freeport News Weekender!