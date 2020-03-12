Rotary movement Boosts hurricane recovery program

The Freeport News on its weekly investigative tours of the island has been observing meaningful evidence of Rotary Grand Bahama’s recovery assistance efforts, since shortly following the passage of the devastating and fatal Hurricane Dorian on September 3 of last year, to the present.

Rotary International made contact in short order, once the word got out about the severe damages Grand Bahama and its northern neighbor Abaco, sustained during the hurricane. The Rotary International/Rotary Grand Bahama interaction, meant that under District 6990 Governor Lizbeth Knowles’s watch, the mostly-desired building materials, and then, household items, and food would be passed on to those in need.

It is admirable that he GB Rotary family responded so well, with a coordination template that ensured, to a great degree, balance. Thousands of distressed Grand Bahamians were empowered through nourishing food, toiletries, cleaning items, and of course, the means to rebuild.

There has been a great GB Rotary concentration on East Grand Bahama, the primary disaster area in the island. The devastation beyond the Casuarina Bridge was indeed to the extent of making a large section of the east inhabitable. GB Rotary, we venture to say, has been the leading non-government organization (NGO), and remains as such, as the Government of The Bahamas and the (City of Freeport) quasi-governing entity the Grand Bahama Port Authority continue the recovery/restoration thrust.

It is important to point out here, though, that despite the yeoman work done by GB

Rotary, it has come to our attention that some situations fell through the cracks, and, have not been addressed.

The prominent Rotary code is “service for all.” Indeed, all Rotarians “pledge to serve.” All applicants for assistance, should be thoroughly examined and if they qualify, whatever the present capability of GB Rotary, aid should be given.

Rotary International/GB Rotary, because of the high international reputation attached to service clubs, must go all out to be fair, balanced, and conscientious.

There is absolutely no doubt, about the good work done by GB Rotary. It has boosted the hurricane recovery/restoration island program in a tremendous way. Six months after Hurricane Dorian, however, there are still those in need, and deserving of assistance.

So, we say to GB Rotary, retrace steps, if necessary, to be certain that, not one, of those who deserve assistance, has been missed.

At the end of the day, all and sundry ought to be able to agree that GB Rotary, with what was provided by Rotary International, fully justified the mandate of service for all.