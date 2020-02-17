PM Dr. Minnis, “Mr. Promise of Politics”

DR. HUBERT MINNIS Prime Minister

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has become known for being “Mr. Promise of Politics” and, infamous for taking victory laps and then failing to deliver to the Bahamian people.

Many remember the victory lap he took in the House of Assembly two years ago when he glowingly boasted about the pending Oban Energies deal (oil storage and refinery) for East Grand Bahama. There was even a botched Heads of Agreement (HOA) signing, which enabled Oban to have this government over a barrel.

Dr. Minnis had to walked back his premature announcement, and, later admitted missteps in trying to live up to a promise to the people of the country. Needless to say, an Oban Energies investment out east, here in Grand Bahama, remains only a promise.

Promises of revitalizing Grand Bahama were key to the successful campaign of the Dr. Minnis-led Free National Movement Party. Promises were throw out often that the Grand Luayan strip would become a major world attraction once again, with the Grand Lucayan Resort deal done under an FNM government. The Fishing Hole Bridge was to be completed on a new schedule of the FNM Government, efficiently.

Grand Bahama would become the Silicon capital of the Caribbean. Dr. Indeed Minnis promised to make this island the offshore technology hub, akin to Silicon Valley in San Francisco, California, a base for prominent tech companies, such as Apple, Facebook, and Google. Efforts have failed and yet, again, another promise by Dr. Minnis has not materialized.

Now, it looks like the Carnival Cruise Port in East Grand, the planning and discussions which has overlapped two administrations, is coming on stream. The Dr. Minnis Government is poised to buy the Grand Bahama International Airport from joint owners Hutchison Whampoa and the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

Further, during his national address last Tuesday, Dr. Minnis promised that a heads-of-agreement will be signed this coming March 2, by his government with Royal Caribbean and the ITM Group, finalizing the deal for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan Resort. We understand that the signing’s prolonged delay is because RCL/ITM wants to be fully satisfied that the government will surely buy the airport, as that facility is a huge item that would be depended upon for the flow of visitors to the Grand Lucayan Resort.

Official documents with signatures by the government and the two present-airport-owning parties are necessary. This has not yet happened, we have told. There are still some ‘Ts’ to be crossed and ‘Is’ to be dotted.

Whatever the hold-up, this time, Mr. Promise of Politics must make good. He must first seal the dead for the outright government ownership of the airport, before the heads-of-agreement for the purchase of the Grand Lucayan Resort will be signed by RCL/ITM.

Yes readers, a whole lot hinges on the PM’s ability to finally show that he can do much more than merely, make promises.