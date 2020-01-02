Oban Energies refinery project still in limbo

Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister

It’s almost two full years now since the Government of The Bahamas, via Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, made a huge splash about the coming on stream of the Oban Energies Oil Storage and Refinery Facility, earmarked for East Grand Bahama.

The situation was botched from the outset by the government, to the extent of a “fake” public signing of a document of agreement.

The government, in the actual official agreement, took responsibility in part for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and that poor decision touched off additional widespread criticism of PM Dr. Minnis and his government.

It is great big hole that the government is in with Oban Energies and the matter is still very much problematic. The government is obligated to the conditions signed and could eventually be forced to settle, by paying Oban millions of dollars, if permission is not granted for the organization to go ahead with said project.

From all appearances, the Oban Energies project is dead in the water, as the government has not been able to provide the public, Grand Bahama residents in particular, with meaningful updates that indicate that the project will in fact happen.

Oban Energies has the government over a barrel, though.

The group is still going forward, operating on the document signed by the government of The Bahamas. Recently, word reached The Freeport News that Oban might pursue satisfaction through a USA court. In any event, the Oban energies website data regarding the proposed project is still up, and in full evidence, with information regarding marketing, location, the mission and personnel.

In part, the website heralds the following:

“Oban Energies, LLC is developing an oil storage facility and oil refinery along the Northwest Providence Channel. The facility will be located off the southern tip of Grand Bahama Island, 35 miles east of Freeport. The terminal will play a key strategic as one of only two facilities close to the U.S. Gulf and East Coasts, for deep water marine terminal servicing of crude and other products that are unloaded from large tankers at the marine terminal and either stored or loaded onto smaller ships that can access the shallower water berths along the East Coast and the Caribbean.

“With a current shortage of liquid bulk storage locations in the Caribbean, this project is being embraced by the Bahamas Government as providing needed services, employment opportunities and economic growth. Following the lifting of the 40-year crude export ban in December of 2015, the US could become a major exporter of light oil providing long term value to Oban. The total capital required for the development is $4.5 billion over four years.

Is the aforementioned, truly a reality?

The government is silent. It does not seem as though the Oban Energies issue is going to die. It remains a matter that the government must deal with. However, as with other national matters of concern, this present government appears to be out of its depth.