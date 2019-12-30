Insufficient visibility at GB International hampers landing

A Western Air pilot had to abort his flight estimated time of landing on Friday, because of insufficient visibility at the Grand Bahama International Airport.

It was wise thinking on the part of the pilot of the Western Air-scheduled 1 p.m. Flight 710 out of New Providence, when he aborted his first landing attempt at the GB International. He had previously given his landing announcement, and passengers immediately recognized the loss of height as the plane descended.

Then, abruptly the plane leveled off and climbed into a holding pattern, which was verified by the pilot moments later. The pilot informed passengers that on his first attempt, he could not clearly see the landing strip and opted to take the plane back up and circle until there was better visibility.

The second attempt was successful, with a rather nice landing.

It was an incident, perhaps a tragedy, averted by a quality pilot. An inexperienced pilot or one with a dangerously aggressive character would have tried to land on the first attempt, and the result could have been much different.

From the windows of the plane, passengers could see the high degree of difficulty in actually determining the difference between the many waterways in the vicinity of the airport, and the actual landing strip.

An attempt to push through with a landing, despite incredibly poor visibility might have resulted in a waterway landing instead of the plane touching down on hard surface. The passengers and the flight crew, while not placed in danger by the pilot, could have been part of a different story line, all because of the sub-standard status of the GB International.

In fact, while the airport is still listed as “international”, the truth is, that it does not meet the established qualifications. As the plane taxied in, that rough patch of taxiway could easily be felt by passengers. So, we have in fact, an airport with the heavy signs and effects of Hurricane Dorian still obvious, at the moment a dismal representation of a primary tourism artery.

In this space, we have lobbied the Government of The Bahamas; and co-owners Hutchison Whampoa and the Grand Bahama Port Authority, to provide a meaningful update on the planned future of the GB International, but to no avail.

Now, we put an actual situation to them, which should prompt a response of some kind. First of all, there should be a statement issued by GB Airport officials regarding the aborted landing of the Western Air flight 710 on Friday, December 27.

Subsequently, the low standard of the airport should be addressed.

Grand Bahamians deserve as much.

However, it would not be a surprise, if silence, once again, is the approach taken by the powers that be.

There are likely to be many more weather systems that result in poor visibility for pilots attempting to land at the GB International.

Hopefully, they all, going forward, take a page from out of the Western Air December 27 Fight 710 pilot’s book and emulate him to the fullest.