Hurricane Dorian debris, garbage still noticeable

Hurricane Dorian made its exit from Grand Bahama on September 3, six months ago, but sadly, debris, garbage, disposed damaged furniture, and rubble from compromised buildings are still visible in some residential and business areas, of Freeport.

Indeed, as we continue to tour the island, post Dorian, the unsightly signs are far too many. It is agreed that a lot of items dumped on the streets have been removed, but at this point, six months later, much more should have been done.

Unlike yesteryear in Freeport, it as if those charged with the responsibility of keeping the city clean, are satisfied with mediocrity. The Freeport News exposed an improper dump site well within the city limits several weeks ago, and, it has not yet been cleaned up. There are streets with mounds of heavy litter, mostly material from buildings damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

We challenge the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) to seriously address this matter. The GBPA has the responsibility to keep the city clean. It has a department that is charged with that task. Today, we put up a red flag and submit that the cleaning up of Freeport after Hurricane Dorian, should be a matter of high priority.

Representatives of the GBPA’s City Management Department should have gone through all of the streets of Freeport, ensured they were cleaned up, and followed up by monitoring for additional littering and dumping.

It is because of this lax approach, regarding certain areas of responsibility (mandated by the Hawksbill Creek Agreement), that the GBPA is generally not considered as efficient and people-friendly as was the case in a previous era.

The clean-up phase is an important aspect of recovery, following hurricane disasters.

The low-key approach just won’t do. The task should be addressed with intensity. There was a time, in Freeport, when all of the streets were pristine and neighborhoods were clean. The people within communities, proudly kept their environment in order.

Those responsible for maintaining the nice look were diligent and constantly on the job of keeping the city clean.

Sadly, that was a past culture.

Now, unfortunately, there is a different mindset. As a result, we continue to be party to a deteriorating society. This process is happening on the watch of the quasi-government entity, the GBPA.

The suggestion here is for the GBPA to ensure that its City Management Department gets more on the ball and brings about a higher level of cleanliness in the Freeport communities, all of them.