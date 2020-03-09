Hotel deal executed as expected for less than purchase price

HOTEL DEAL: Grand Lucayan Resort Complex

It was expected that the Government of The Bahamas was not going to be able to close a purchase deal for the Grand Lucayan Resort Complex for the same price ($65M), it paid Hutchison Whampoa back in 2018.

Government representatives, during, and following last Monday’s signing ceremony here in Freeport, with Royal Caribbean/ITM, confirmed as much. Reportedly, as informed by our reporters, two signings took place on Monday past, the Heads of Agreement (HOA), followed by signatures being applied to a purchase document.

The buyers will pay just $50 million, far below the $65 million, plus additional related costs the government passed on to Bahamian taxpayers. Minister of State in the Grand Bahama Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Kwasi Thompson, has attempted to explain that there are factors, inclusive of “insurance proceeds” that will push the figure the government realizes ultimately back to around $65 million.

The situation is still quite vague however.

Thompson, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and other members of the government want the public to believe their explanations. They have not succeeded in bringing clarity in full, however, to the matter. It is for this reason, we submit that the full details of the agreements should be provided the general public.

To be fair, Thompson did not guarantee that the government will in fact reap $65 million, all told.

“As we know, we had indicated that we wanted $65 million. The hurricane (Dorian) took place during the time of negotiation. The hotel was damaged during that time. So, we did take into account the damage. What is also important is that the insurance proceeds will be kept by the government and we anticipate that those insurance proceeds will total the $65 million,” Thompson has been quoted.

The $65 million figure is anticipated, not guaranteed.

Exactly what has this government agreed to in terms of the sale price?

Will the government pocket the anticipated $65 million from the insurance company, and, Royal Caribbean/ITM pay nothing at all?

Is it that on top of the $50 million Royal Caribbean/ITM is to pay, the insurance funds secured by the government will be supplementary?

The situation is confusing?

What is the deal?

Under these circumstances, yes, details of agreements signed on behalf of the Bahamian people by this government, should be released for general consumption.

The people deserve as much.