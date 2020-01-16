High expectations for GBPA’s role in restoration

Grand Bahama Port Authority

The Government of The Bahamas, definitely has the high obligation for the stability of the nation, and the well-being of its residents.

Freeport is a creature, different from the rest of the inhabited areas of the country, however. By extension, the entire island of Grand Bahama, to a great degree, feeds off how the quasi-governance body for the City of Freeport, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) functions.

As a result, there are always great expectations for the role to be played by the GBPA, based on the Hawksbill Creek Agreement. The HCA (signed way back in 1955), gave the GBPA meaningful governing authority over the free port city, which came to be known soon thereafter, as simply Freeport.

So, although the government makes a lot of promises and takes victory laps of no real consequences, sometimes, regarding what’s happening in the island, the people of Grand Bahama look to the GBPA for forward movement in restoration and recovery efforts following disasters.

The massive, fatal Hurricane Dorian passed this way four months ago, and impacted the island in damages, like no other before. The Freeport News, as per usual, especially since Hurricane Dorian, regularly tours areas for a hands-on view of how the recovery/restoration process is going.

It can be reported that just five homes in McLean’s Town are now inhabited, three of them just partly. So, in essence, that settlement, furthest to the eastern part of the mainland, is still in a dilapidated state. Very little restoration work is evident. There are a few homes being refurbished and some roofing has been done to others, but little else is noticeable.

Much of the same can be said for Pelican Point. As we passed through, there was a foreign assistance team working on a house and nothing much else going on.

Lady Lakes is not inhabited at all, and, some work has been done to less than a handful of homes. The future for that area looks quite dismal. Across the way to the south, east of the Casuarina Bridge, that residential sector is just about the same.

As mentioned in this space previously, the two buildings on the campus of the University of The Bahamas (UB) look like they should be pushed down. Quite frankly, much of the island, from Freeport all the way to McLean’s Town is in a sorry state, and in need of restoration. Those areas look drab and give Grand Bahama a negative outlook.

The view held here is that the GBPA needs to take a greater lead. The expertise to address the needs of the island, is within the big pink building on the corner of Pioneers Way and the Mall Drive.

After Hurricane Matthew, of 2016, the GBPA stepped up smartly, put its shoulder to the wheel and led the restoration/recovery initiatives, with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) playing a lesser role, as did the government in general.

Post Dorian, the GBPA is expected to do the same.

There is no wish to imply, here, that the GBPA has not been assertive in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. It has, but the island is in dire need of the kind of restoration/recovery leadership, it is not getting from the government.

Some parts of Grand Bahama are likely to suffer the same fate as Ragged Island, if we wait on the government to make a positive difference. In September of 2017, Hurricane Irma virtually destroyed Ragged island. The government, with Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis at the forefront of the promises, pledged efforts to rebuild the island.

Sadly, Ragged island is still desolate, for the most part.