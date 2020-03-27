Govt., GBPA responding quite well

IN PHOTO from left Dr. Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister, Dr. Duane Sands, Minister of Health and Sarah St. George, GBPA Chairman

Coronavirus is upon us.

The global calamity, to the degree, never before encountered in our country, is a huge challenge to the Government of The Bahamas, and especially, regarding the island of Grand Bahama, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA).

The Freeport News extends congratulations to the central administration, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis; and, the GBPA, where Sarah St. George sits in the chairman’s office. Both entities have risen to the occasion, and all things factored in, they have engendered a feeling of confidence, that all which can conceivably be done, will in fact be addressed.

PM Dr. Minnis began the important educational updates about coronavirus, and, how it has impacted the nation last week, surrounded by national health service personnel, inclusive of Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands. Members of the press were able to put forth the questions on the minds of the people and get comprehensive, answers.

This was good.

Subsequently, Dr. Sands and his team have continued updating sessions, for the media to be apprised of the latest official developments. The 24/7 lockdown (curfew), with the exception of essential service operators/staff, was necessary. It is essential that the government ensures measures that result in least-risk situations.

PM Dr. Minnis, Health Minister Dr. Sands and health associates have been preaching social distancing as a supplementary means of lessening the risk of contracting coronavirus. We think the government, thus far, has been doing an excellent job. In this, Dr. Minnis and his government has the full support of The Freeport News.

This global issue is simply too great. All and sundry ought to rally around the government of the day, to best deal with an adversary that will likely be around for some time yet, before phasing out. Thus, we encourage the government to continue connecting with the Bahamian people, and, others in the country, in their best interest.

As for the GBPA, in this instance of coronavirus-spread threat, the quasi-government organization on the island is playing its role quite well. The GBPA is on point in networking with its subsidiaries and associate companies, to fortify Grand Bahamians with quality utility service, and otherwise, as it joins forces with the government to help combat coronavirus.

We venture to submit that the reason Grand Bahamians are not paranoid, and, are maturely dealing with their concerns regarding the coronavirus, is because of the efficient manner in which the Government of The Bahamas and the GBPA have been operating.

We call for consistency on their parts, as we continue to battle the coronavirus.