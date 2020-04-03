Govt. due to full national support

IN PHOTO from left are Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, DPM K. Peter Turnquest, Opposition Leader Phillip Davis and Opposition Deputy Leader Chester Cooper.

All and sundry within The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, should at this time commit to supporting the government, reaching out in meaningful ways to assist in combating this global scourge called coronavirus.

No one, the world over, has an answer for the coronavirus. It has come to disrupt the lives of us all, and, presents challenges that shifts, actually from hour to hour in many instances, across the globe. Because of the uniqueness of the coronavirus, it must be understood that edicts from the Government of The Bahamas will have to be revisited, from time to time, as they play out, to ensure that they best fit the business at hand, especially as they relate to the Bahamian people.

This is definitely no time for any second-guessing of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, and, his government colleagues; and the wider circle of Official Opposition consultation.

We’re all in this together.

One and all should appreciate the benefits/assistance programs the government has put in place during this declared national state of emergency. It’s costing millions of dollars. In fact, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of finance K. Peter Turnquest, as would be noted from our online forums, Facebook and the website, has informed that some $4 million has been put aside for assisting the Bahamian people through the Department of Social services.

Perhaps the Dr. Hubert Minnis Government should be even bolder and consider the suggestion of Official Opposition Progressive Liberal Party Deputy Leader, and, Exuma/Ragged Island Member of Parliament Chester Cooper.

He advocates that the government should actually borrow in the billions, to more adequately carry Bahamians through this emergency period, which could last, way into this year, or possibly throughout.

Nevertheless, whichever way the government leans, the PM and his Cabinet deserve full support and encouragement as they take the nation through this uncharted course. This coronavirus journey is one for the ages and many will not make it to the end, whenever that comes. In the meantime, The Freeport News sends out the challenge for all to give the government the benefit of the doubt, as it functions on our behalf.

Those who are monitoring what is going on elsewhere in the world, on this, and, the other side of the pond, know very well what Dr. Minnis and company are up against. Nothing mandated thus far, has given the slightest indication of partisan politics. We have noted certain pointed remarks from Official Opposition members, but with no rancor associated.

In fact, both Deputy Leader Cooper and PLP Leader Philip Davis are on record expressing support for the government, in this instance.

Indeed, we say, that the government is due full national support.