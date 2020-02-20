GBPC, businesses urged to become courtesy-conscious

Grand Bahama Power Company

The Grand Bahama Power Company, which provides service, perhaps to the highest volume of consumers in Grand Bahama is duty-bound, we submit, to be courtesy-conscious when dealing with consumers.

The GBPC makes a lot of money. It does a great job, and, in this space, we have had cause to applaud the company because of its efficiency and consistency in powering homes throughout this island.

In truth, the major power source in the capitol island of New Providence could very well learn a lesson or two, or three, from the folks at the GBPC.

Nevertheless, all service providers ought to instill in those representing them, the importance of treating those they serve with care, and, the utmost professionalism. Unfortunately, there is that percentage of employees, who miss the message of being attentive, polite and helpful to those to whom they pay service.

Today, we are lobbying for all service providers to tidy up their roles, but we wish to use the GBPC as the standard because of its strong link (through necessary service) to residents of Grand Bahama. The GBPC, and all who represent it, ought to always be mindful of its mission and the conditions under which it is regulated.

Connections should be processed on a timely basis. Consumers ought not be inconvenienced because, an employee just did not get around to doing the reconnection.

Queries from consumers are important, no matter the amount of money involved. The GBPC should ensure that representatives are in place at all times, to deal with such matters. The GBPC has been known in the past for his customer-friendly environment.

There is that standard of service which was synonymous with all and sundry at the GBPC. Those who manage the GBPC affairs are minded to become fully aware of the dummying down culture in this country, and, seek at all cost to avoid being caught up in that which is regressive.

Emulate, as an example, key executive employees such as Rev. Pauline Nairn, Ms. Patrice Missick, and others.

The GBPC, as aforementioned is being used as the yardstick for today’s courtesy challenge, but the same holds for all who give service.

Within the service industry, every single staffer in each business, has the obligation to be courteous, polite and helpful to every single consumer.

Strive to recapture the reputation, in service, that once had us at the top of the ladder in the world.