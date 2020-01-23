GBPA makes key move to ensure greater relevance

Grand Bahama Port Authority

The Grand Bahama Port Authority has pressed ahead to bolster its relationship with the Government of The Bahamas, and, the residents of Freeport and the wider island of Grand Bahama.

In appointing Philcher Grant, the Director of Group Corporate Affairs and Government Relations, with responsibility also for media and public relations, the GBPA brought on board a seasoned professional who has the reputation for interacting quite well with business associates and clients.

We can speak to Ms. Grant’s expertise, having previously forged a meaningful relationship with her when she headed the PR Department of the Grand Bahama Power Company. The appointment indicates also that the powers that be at the GBPA recognize that the organization was not connecting very well with the general public, in particular businessmen and proactive residents of Freeport, proper. They rely on the GBPA, as the quasi-government entity of the City of Freeport, for forward movement in businesses, and generally.

Grant will better enable the GBPA to have fingers on the very pulse of all that’s going on in the island; and it would, accordingly, be best able to identify the true mood of those it networks with, via investments, licenses or otherwise.

The GBPA, going forward should (and would be wise to) utilize the presence of Grant, her team and other associated personnel, to maximize the recovery/restoration efforts, and to advance the economic and social well-being of a people facing hard times.

We congratulate the GBPA.

Just recently it was submitted in this space that, with the government lagging behind in initiatives to help the island rebound from Hurricane Dorian, and subsequently grow economically, the GBPA should step forward more prominently.

The GBPA has done so, and, it is huge that the decision was in fact, to call on the ability of one of our own, to assist with the forward movement.

We think it is quite rich that those who steer the GBPA, Acting Chairperson Sarah St. George, President Ian Rolle, and their hierarchy executive colleagues accepted the reasoning that there was the need for a better outreach system within the organization. Whereas residents and entrepreneurs, who deal with the GBPA should feel embraced, we have fielded many complaints that the big pink building on Pioneers Way and the Mall Drive, and its occupants seem detached from the people, and the reality of what is really going on in Freeport and beyond the city boundaries.

Well, it certainly looks like the GBPA has made a step in the right direction.

Thus, going forward the GBPA should indeed become more relevant, particularly, to those under its purview, because of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement.