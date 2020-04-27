GB residents given ‘A’ grade for compliance

In photo from left are Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson and Chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), Sarah St. George.

Each weekend, mindful of the obligation of the Fourth Estate, we monitor the curfew/lockdown scenario. A drive through various sections of the City of Freeport, and, the out-areas on the Southern Shores, East and West Grand Bahama, verified the high level of compliance to the national emergency mandate of the Government of The Bahamas.

Undoubtedly, the fact that this island has been holding at seven COVID-19 positive cases for three weeks, as of Monday, April 27, (at the instance of producing this column), is proof of the commonsense approach of the vast majority of residents in Grand Bahama, regarding the coronavirus malady, that has brought the world to its knees.

For long stretches of roadway, one could travel, and not see another vehicle during the lockdown days of Saturday and Sunday.

We praise the GB residents. With few exceptions, they have fallen in line, recognizing the high importance of social distancing and staying at home, when there is no absolute reason to venture out.

They get an “A” grade for compliance!

Significant in the overall attitude of Grand Bahama residents, in the face of this frustrating and deadly disease, has been the leadership given by the Government of The Bahamas through the Grand Bahama Office of the Prime Minister, headed by Senator Kwasi Thompson, a minister of state; and the island quasi-government, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, at which Sarah St. George sit in the chairman’s office, and Ian Rolle is the president.

We can’t leave out the Grand Bahama Police Force. Assistant Commissioner Ashton Greenslade, succeeded ACP Samuel Butler with COVID 19 in full swing. He has risen to the occasion, smartly. His officers can be seen diligently monitoring the streets on curfew days and, of course, during lockdown periods.

They haven’t relaxed heir vigilance despite having very few issues with the public. This has in fact, been quite a well-behaved public.

Hopefully, the culture will be maintained for however long COVID-19 stays around.

Grand Bahama residents are setting a high standard.

Kudos to them!