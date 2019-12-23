GB International Airport, essential for tourism boost

GB International Airport

A week ago, today, Bahamasair resumed its Freeport/Fort Launderdale schedule. The first group of passengers, since the visit to the island of Hurricane Dorian, boarded the Bahamasair flight at the new terminal (old private charter service area), bound for Ft. Lauderdale.

It was an encouraging development. An avenue opened up, not only to provide residents another travel option into the United States, but for folks from the Fort Lauderdale area and nearby counties to come in and boost the island’s tourist count.

Several days before the renewal Bahamasair flight into Fort Lauderdale, a Sunwing Airlines flight from Toronto, Canada, brought 200 visitors into the GB International Airport. Those two much-needed happenings gave Grand Bahama tourism its first meaningful bump, in the aftermath of the most ferocious storm to ever hit these parts.

The aforementioned flights clearly demonstrated the significance of the GB International Airport. The facility is key to the purchase-signing (for the Grand Lucayan Resort Complex) by the Royal Caribbean/IMT joint investors. Other hotels on the island, and hospitality entities would benefit greatly by a rebuilt airport, one quite advanced from what we had prior to Hurricane Dorian.

It is thus, imperative, that the Government of The Bahamas and airport owners Hutchison Whampoa and the Grand Bahama Port Authority place representatives around a table to flesh out the formula for the airport to be addressed. This should be done with urgency.

The airport is essential to the overall recovery of an island that was badly damaged by Hurricane Dorian. It is the key to GB tourism. The transformation of the airport for the much-better, is vital. As it is, although there is now a terminal Bahamasair flights into the USA can operate from; likewise, for Sunwing Airlines and other carriers such as Spirit, American Airlines; the GB International on the whole, must be taken through a massive rebuilding process.

We therefore challenge the government to be assertive in talks with the airport owners on behalf of residents of Grand Bahama in particular, and the Bahamian airline industry in general. Quite frankly, some statement of substance as to the future of the airport, is overdue. The government has expressed its desire to see necessary work done to the airport.

Statements by the Minister of Tourism and Aviation, Dionisio D’Aguilar, have been met with silence. We are certain that all of the stakeholders in Grand Bahama recognize the major role to be played by an upscale international airport.

The Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce and other leading business partners should join The Freeport News in lobbying for an immediate announcement of proposed plans for the airport.

We see the airport as the main artery for tourism in Grand Bahama.