FNM Govt. challenged to buy Grand Bahama International Airport

DR. HUBERT MINNIS Prime Minister

The Government of The Bahamas is obligated to weigh in on the Grand Bahama International Airport issue in the best interest of the island, and its residents. We hold the view that the government can get full control of this extremely crucial port of entry, for very little.

To Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, this is our message: Begin the process to buy the airport.

We submit that it will take much, much less than the $65 millions paid to Hutchison Whampoa for ownership of the Grand Lucayan Complex; and the sale price would be very much to the liking of Minister of Finance, K. Peter Turnquest.

The facility, at present, is far from being fully international, as before. The American-based airlines, which we look to for the bulk of our tourists, no longer operate with the GB International on their schedules. The one flight into Florida, is operated by Bahamasair (not daily). Sunwing out of Canada is accommodated, but otherwise, the GB International is detached from our primary/traditional tourist flow.

There is recognition within the Free National Movement Government that a big step must be taken to ensure that the GB International gets back to playing the major tourism role expected. Turnquest has acknowledged as much. He has reportedly said the following:

“The government is having discussions with Hutchison about the future of the airport, and, with the Grand Bahama Port Authority, because we do know that it is a critical piece of infrastructure.

“As we talk about rebuilding the tourism infrastructure in Grand Bahama, we need that airport, and, so, we’ll certainly be doing whatever we can to ensure that it is restored, as quickly as possible, and that we rebuild a resilient, or restore a resilient airport, so that we don’t have to go through this (Hurricane Dorian-type damages) again.”

Well, then, buy the airport!

The Grand Bahama Port Authority and Hutchison, joint owners, are very interested in passing on the airport to the government, real cheap, we understand. It makes good sense for the GBPA and Hutchison to play ball with the government, in the interest of Grand Bahama, its residents, and getting the island’s economy to rebound.

A recent GBPA press release informed as much.

GBPA Acting Chairman Sarah St. George said “discussions are underway” towards a transition and once that is completed, “the full details will be shared with all Grand Bahamians” and all others, accordingly.

What is the government waiting for?

It looks like the GB Airport is practically being handed over on a silver platter.

Well, then, accept the gesture, buy the airport!

We call upon the government to what is right and best for Grand Bahama. The future of the island depends on the government to act soon, so that Royal Caribbean and its partner can feel good about signing the agreement to close the deal on the Grand Lucayan.

Royal Caribbean will not fully commit to the purchase, unless guaranteed that the GB International will be brought up to speed, in the true sense of a quality international airport.

PM Dr. Minnis is obligated to see that his government gets it done!

Buy the airport!