Fishing Hole Road Bridge work stalled

Fishing Hole Road Bridge

Once again, work has stalled on the Fishing Hole Road Bridge.

This has been the case so many times, since ground was broken by the former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Government, way back in December of 2015.

A breakdown in installment payments; and the inability to get in gear have been serious shortcomings, of both the present Free National Movement (FNM) administration and the PLP. Most recently, just very briefly, in late August of 2019, the new bridge was used, and it was a refreshing development.

The government disclosed plans for the old roadway and it appeared that a long last, the location had transitioned into the future.

In early September though, the massive Category 5 Hurricane Dorian struck the island and severely damaged the new bridge. It was back to a roadway, with a surface in terrible condition, for drivers.

The expectations were, that the government would ensure consistency of restoration work and that the bridge would be allowed back in use within no more than a couple of months. It has now been more than four full months since the passing of Hurricane Dorian and the bridge is still not in use. The old damaged roadway, remains the primary avenue to connect West Grand Bahama to Freeport.

The government deals with the issue of restoration often. Hierarchy restoration/recovery personnel seem to delight in photo opportunities that relate to hurricane donations and promises to build back after Hurricane Dorian. Yet, when one takes stock, there is little evidence of meaningful recovery activities.

Why is the Fishing Hole Road Bridge still not in use?

Why has the adjacent roadway not been properly surfaced and paved?

This government is surely big on promises, but inept on bottom-line factors, getting the job done.

The Fishing Hole Road Bridge is a case in point. To compound matters, the government has not given any updates. No time lines have been disclosed for the re-opening of the bridge. The taxpayers have spent millions of dollars (we submit more than seven) on the bridge and it remains out of service.

Those who commute between West Grand Bahama and Freeport deserve better.

The people of Grand Bahama voted for better treatment.

Their votes translated into five FNM representatives in the House of Assembly. What has resulted for them? Sadly, the people get lots of promises from this FNM Government, but little that is substantive, that fosters a better way of life.

The Fishing Hole Road Bridge debacle proves that the government lacks capacity to handle matters important to the public, the voters.